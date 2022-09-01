West Bladen Knights seek first win against undefeated South Brunswick

BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights will take on the 2-0 South Brunswick Cougars away from home this Friday.

The Knights are still searching for their first win of the season but Friday’s opponent isn’t going to lay down easy. Coach Williams stressed the importance for his team to go into this week’s game confident and hungry.

“We can’t harp on the past, we can only try to make corrections to make the future better”, said Williams reflecting on the Knights last 2 outings. “Defensively we must stay alert and offensively we have to keep pounding away,”

The Cougars have experience on both sides of the ball with 9 returning starters from last year. They put up solid offensive numbers against Midway last game, finishing with 522 yards of total offense. South Brunswick’s Junior quarterback, Jameson Price finished the game with 313 yards and 3 touchdown passes. The Knights defense is going to have their hands full with the Cougars RPO style offense.

“They[SBHS] have good leadership on the field and everything needed to be a great team”, said Williams. “We show up, fight and do what we’re coached to do then we’ll be alright.” Despite the struggles the Knights have been facing, the offensive game plan remains the same and the focus will be limiting turnovers.

Unfortunately for the Knights they go into this week’s game with a few injuries and will be counting on some players waiting in the reserves to step up. Coach Williams believes his team is more than capable despite the injuries and expects a fighting spirit from everyone. Senior quarterback Javarrie Adams will be going into the game with a wrist injury but is expected to play.

Traveling away from home won’t be easy but Williams believes these games will be perfect in building character needed to compete later in the season. “Going to unfriendly environments is what we need to become a better team,” said Williams.