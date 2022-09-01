Read full article on original website
WOWT
Teenage female injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers went to the area of 29th and S Street Monday at 2 p.m. When they arrived they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.
Update: Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska man on multiple Harassment charges
(Red Oak) An Omaha man was arrested twice during the holiday weekend by the Red Oak Police Department. 39-year-old David Allan Minard, was originally taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 201 E Maple Street. Minard was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was being held on $300 bond.
KETV.com
Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police
OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
WOWT
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
1011now.com
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
Teen girl sent to hospital after Labor Day shooting near 29th and S Streets
On Monday afternoon police responded to a shooting near 29th and S Streets in Omaha. A teenage girl was shot.
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a North Omaha shooting overnight. Omaha Police say one person was shot in the back near 30th and Parker Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The 22-year-old victim then drove to north 39th and Burdette Street where they were then taken to...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer who shot man followed department policy, chief says
An Omaha police officer who fatally shot a man Wednesday followed the department’s policy and procedure, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Friday. Schmaderer’s statement was released along with additional information regarding the death of 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy. The Omaha Police Department previously stated Jamrozy was shot by...
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
WOWT
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
WOWT
One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha
A little chill in the air early this morning, but it will be a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sun, low humidity, and light winds. Highs top out in the low 80s for the Omaha metro. Feeling great this evening. Updated: 23 hours ago. Very comfortable this evening with clear...
kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
1011now.com
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
klkntv.com
Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
ktvo.com
Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri
NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
WOWT
Deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage, cause under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters took down a house fire in Omaha Monday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 17th and Clark Street at 12:58 p.m. Monday. Crews said they could see smoke when they arrived and declared the scene a working fire.
WOWT
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
