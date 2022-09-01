ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

SkySports

Super League

Super League: Will Tate double helps Hull Kingston Rovers seal derby glory against Hull FC. Will Tate led the way with two tries as Hull Kingston Rovers claimed the city bragging rights with an emphatic 36-4 victory over Hull FC in the Betfred Super League at the MKM Stadium. The...
SkySports

Premier League

Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
SkySports

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting

Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
SkySports

Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool: Yuta Nakayama controversially denied equaliser at John Smith's Stadium

The EFL has said it is "incredibly frustrated" after a ball-tracking technology failure denied Yuta Nakayama Huddersfield an equaliser in Sunday's loss to Blackpool. Canada international Theo Corbeanu's third goal in four games earned Blackpool a 1-0 Championship win, but the game's biggest talking point saw Nakayama denied what looked a certain goal just past the hour-mark.
SkySports

Rugby Championship

Rugby Championship: Canan Moodie scores stunning solo try as South Africa beat Australia. Canan Moodie scored a stunning solo try on his Test debut as South Africa beat the Wallabies 24-8 and secured their first win on Australian soil since 2013. The Springboks made eight changes going into the Test...
SkySports

Jonny Bairstow: 'Freak golf injury' rules England batter out of third Test and T20 World Cup

Bairstow sustained "a lower limb injury" in an accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday and will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury. It is believed he slipped walking to a tee box, causing a fracture in his left leg. The injury could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the year, including December's Test tour of Pakistan.
SkySports

Luton Town 1-2 Wigan: Latics come from behind for victory

A late goal from substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw Wigan stun Luton with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters had looked good value for the victory when Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back to level through Tom Lockyer's own goal in the 80th minute, before Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with just two minutes remaining to win it.
