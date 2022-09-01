Read full article on original website
Super League: How Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have battled half-back conundrums in 2022
Such is the number of injuries which have affected Castleford's half-back options this year, Radford would be forgiven for wondering if there is some sort of curse over his pivots in 2022 as they head into a winner-takes-all play-off decider away to Leeds Rhinos, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday.
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Will Tate double helps Hull Kingston Rovers seal derby glory against Hull FC. Will Tate led the way with two tries as Hull Kingston Rovers claimed the city bragging rights with an emphatic 36-4 victory over Hull FC in the Betfred Super League at the MKM Stadium. The...
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
SkySports
Women's Super League: Tara Stanley and York City Knights aim to build on strong foundations
For the second year in a row, the City Knights are into the semi-finals and aiming to reach the Grand Final for the first time, but this year go into them having finished top of the table and claimed the League Leaders' Shield for the first time in their history.
SkySports
Kim Little exclusive interview: Arsenal captain says women's football has long way to go despite Euros success
Despite being Scottish, there was no stopping Kim Little from supporting England in their generation-defining Women's Euros triumph. "I'm loyal to my Arsenal team-mates!" the Gunners captain tells Sky Sports when asked if she had mixed feelings about watching the Lionesses in the final. "I will always support them no matter what."
SkySports
Erik ten Hag exclusive: How Cristiano Ronaldo can still impact big games, Sir Alex Ferguson advice and new signing Antony
Scrutiny, drama, pressure, wins, losses and one of the biggest stars in the world wanting to leave. Erik ten Hag has experienced it all in his first three months as Manchester United manager. That should go some way to preparing him for one of the Premier League's iconic fixtures that...
SkySports
England Women talking points: Lionesses in safe hands with Mary Earps, Lauren James exudes quality on debut and Alessia Russo proves worth
Alessia Russo's seventh-minute opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna on Saturday, but what did we learn from the night the Lionesses officially booked their World Cup 2023 spot?. Russo continues to grow in stature. Sarina Wiegman...
SkySports
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting
Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
SkySports
Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool: Yuta Nakayama controversially denied equaliser at John Smith's Stadium
The EFL has said it is "incredibly frustrated" after a ball-tracking technology failure denied Yuta Nakayama Huddersfield an equaliser in Sunday's loss to Blackpool. Canada international Theo Corbeanu's third goal in four games earned Blackpool a 1-0 Championship win, but the game's biggest talking point saw Nakayama denied what looked a certain goal just past the hour-mark.
SkySports
Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie scores again as Blades return to top of Championship
Sheffield United moved top of the Sky Bet Championship with a professional 2-0 victory at Hull. Oli McBurnie had gone 43 games without scoring until he struck at Luton last month, but his third goal in as many matches put the visitors in control after 20 minutes. Sander Berge then...
SkySports
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
SkySports
Rugby Championship
Rugby Championship: Canan Moodie scores stunning solo try as South Africa beat Australia. Canan Moodie scored a stunning solo try on his Test debut as South Africa beat the Wallabies 24-8 and secured their first win on Australian soil since 2013. The Springboks made eight changes going into the Test...
SkySports
Preston 0-1 Birmingham: Maxime Colin hits winner as North End defence is finally breached
Preston's unbeaten start in the Championship came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham. Maxime Colin put the Midlands side in front after 16 minutes when he headed home Jordan Graham's cross. The hosts had a number of chances to draw level, with...
SkySports
The Hundred: Laurie Evans says 'all the pressure' is on Trent Rockets in men's final at Lord's
Manchester Originals skipper Laurie Evans believes "all the pressure" will be on Trent Rockets in the men's final of The Hundred, while Tahlia McGrath says Southern Brave will be looking to avenge last season's "hurt" when they face defending champions Oval Invincibles in the women's final. Evans' Originals side saw...
SkySports
Jonny Bairstow: 'Freak golf injury' rules England batter out of third Test and T20 World Cup
Bairstow sustained "a lower limb injury" in an accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday and will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury. It is believed he slipped walking to a tee box, causing a fracture in his left leg. The injury could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the year, including December's Test tour of Pakistan.
SkySports
Luton Town 1-2 Wigan: Latics come from behind for victory
A late goal from substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw Wigan stun Luton with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters had looked good value for the victory when Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back to level through Tom Lockyer's own goal in the 80th minute, before Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with just two minutes remaining to win it.
SkySports
Diego Costa set for Wolves trial after Sasa Kalajdzic picks up long-term injury
Diego Costa will have a trial with Wolves this week. If he impresses, Wolves are expected to move quickly to sign the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid forward following the ACL injury suffered by new signing Sasa Kalajdzic this weekend. Premier League table | Results. Free Premier League highlights. Costa...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers exclusive interview: Leicester City manager on transfers, targets and his most difficult summer
Brendan Rodgers breezes into the room, hurriedly adjusts the air-conditioning and is all smiles as he sits down for his interview at the club’s training ground. Leicester are bottom of the table but there is a sense that the season starts now. It has been the most challenging summer...
SkySports
Phil Jones asked to leave Man Utd dressing room to make way for new signings - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Injury-prone Phil Jones has been kicked out of Manchester United's training ground dressing room - to make space for Erik ten Hag's new signings. Crystal Palace are readying a £20m January transfer bid for Conor Gallagher if the England...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Ivan Toney and Ben Chilwell stake claims for World Cup spots with England but VAR dominates
The introduction of VAR has unsurprisingly failed to remove all questionable incidents from the game, but this was a weekend where the technology seemed to cause the controversy rather than reduce it. Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports. How much did your club spend in record-breaking window?
