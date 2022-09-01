ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Chantel Everett Realizes Pedro Wants ‘Nothing to Do’ With Her After Shutting Off Her Phone in New ‘Family Chantel’ Clip

 4 days ago

An all-time low. Chantel Everett hits her breaking point with Pedro Jimeno after he cancels her phone plan amid their divorce.

“The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” the 30-year-old reality star says in Us Weekly ’s exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, September 5, episode of The Family Chantel .

In the clip, Chantel reveals that after she arrived back in Atlanta after five days away with friends, she learns that Pedro, 30, has taken another step to sever their connection .

“I can’t make any calls. The only thing that I could do was make a call to the phone carrier,” she explains during a confessional, noting that she was told that Pedro turned off her phone.

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Pedro was on the other line at the time, but Chantel is unable to speak with him and resolve the matter. “He didn’t want to talk to me,” she says in the video, revealing that her estranged spouse wants her to have “no access to the account or the phone number” amid their drama.

“It’s such bulls—t. He doesn’t want to communicate like adults,” the registered nurse confesses to the cameras. “In preparation or in completion of this divorce process.”

Chantel, who wed Pedro in March 2016 , also confides in her friend Destinee during the video, explaining that she is now questioning whether they were ever good together.

“I’m having a hard time believing that he ever loved me anymore,” the Georgia native says while sitting beside her pal after their Panama getaway. Destinee chimes in, saying, “I just feel like he’s hit an all-time low. I don’t even recognize him anymore.”

Pedro, meanwhile, admits during a confessional that he “never thought this was going to happen between me and her.” The Dominican Republic native confesses that he feels “f—king broken” after their split but that doesn’t stop him from cutting Chantel off of their joint phone plan.

Fans were first introduced to the TV couple on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé after Chantel met Pedro in his home country and they secretly got engaged.

Us confirmed in July that the duo split after six years of marriage . According to court documents, the pair separated in April and one month later, Pedro filed for divorce. Chantel later filed her own divorce papers.

The estranged couple’s ups and downs have since played out on The Family Chantel . Their drama blew up during the August 29 episode of the TLC series after Pedro was accused of a “marriage scam” by Chantel’s family .

“You asked me for my daughter’s hand in marriage. I thought it was gonna be [like] you’re all gonna grow old together,” Chantel’s father, Thomas Everett , told Pedro during an intense confrontation. “After four or five years, you all are growing apart. It seems like now it could be a marriage scam.”

Pedro fired back: “Let me tell you something, sir, if you believe it was a marriage scam, I could have [gotten] my citizenship three years ago … I don’t care about citizenship.”

The Family Chantel airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 184

Vicki Morris
3d ago

She might have got the money but she knows she can’t spend it till divorce is over with to be on safe side. He screwed hisself, after turning off her phone he can no longer track her like he did on last episode to find out where she is, or who she talks to. He threw up to Thomas he could have got his citizenship 3 years ago so he was not scamming her. Which he did not know that until he talked to divorce attorney so he was scamming her. Chantel deserves that money, they should send him back to where he came from for scamming her. He claims he took care of her, it was other way around. She provided him with a lot better life than where he came from. She was independent enough that she didn’t need anyone to clean or do things he claimed he did for her. I am team Chantel all the way

Reply(6)
84
Shawna Krohn
4d ago

Omgosh!! You’ve got money—just go get another phone—-so not news worthy…Girl he got his green card and a shot of fame in the good ole USA!! Move on and quit embarrassing yourself over a POS!! Go get a LIFE!! Find a man on your own and stay off the internet in other countries!!! Good Grief—

Reply(1)
65
One Zippy
4d ago

This saga is getting absurd. She took over $200k and he disconnected her Cel service. What will be next? Hope Chantel and family move to a new chapter without Pedro.

Reply(5)
40
