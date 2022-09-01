ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Oriol Romeu ends seven-year spell at Southampton by securing move back to his native Spain to sign for newly-promoted LaLiga side Girona on a three-year contract

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Oriol Romeu has signed for LaLiga side Girona, bringing an end to his seven-year spell at Southampton.

The Spanish midfielder made 256 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, scoring eight goals, after joining from Chelsea in 2015.

Only six players in Southampton's history have played more Premier League games for the club than Barcelona academy product Romeu (217).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wjPF_0he7p3WX00
Oriol Romeu has ended his seven-year stay at Southampton by signing for LaLiga side Girona

'Oriol departs with the very best wishes of everyone at Southampton Football Club,' the south coast side said.

'We would like to express our gratitude to him for his dedication and magnificent efforts both on and off the pitch during his time here. We wish him every success in the future.'

The 30-year-old tweeted about his time at St. Mary's: 'I'm sad because it's over but I'm happier because it's happened.'

Romeu, who also captained Southampton on several occasions, had not featured in the Premier League since the team's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yeg2r_0he7p3WX00
Romeu's last Premier League appearance was the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNB1I_0he7p3WX00
His new club Girona, where he has signed for three years, won promotion to LaLiga last season

His final appearance for the club came in a 3-0 win over Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup on August 23.

His new club Girona, where he has signed a three-year contract, won promotion to LaLiga last season and are part of the portfolio of teams owned by the City Football Group - led by Manchester City's Abu Dhabi backers.

It is the start of a potentially busy deadline day for Southampton, who are likely to see Jan Bednarek depart on loan for West Ham. Forgotten man Theo Walcott has also been linked with an exit.

Meanwhile, the Saints want to sign Dutch winger Cody Gakpo but PSV reportedly have no intention of selling the 23-year-old. Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car is also a target.

