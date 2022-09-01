Read full article on original website
thetigercu.com
Clemson announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule
Clemson men’s basketball recently announced its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule, beginning with an exhibition game against Benedict on Nov. 2. It consists of twelve games total, half of which are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, including the home opener against The Citadel on Nov. 7. One of the...
thetigercu.com
Will Shipley wants to prove Tigers are their ‘true self again’ in opener
Clemson running back Will Shipley is ready to prove the doubters wrong. Speaking to the media on Sept. 1, Shipley covered all bases on what to expect at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Monday night when the Tigers play Georgia Tech. After defeating the Yellow Jackets 14-8 when the two teams...
towncarolina.com
Unlikely Icon: Dean Cox On Becoming ‘The Hat’
Greenville’s Dean Cox says he never set out to become “The Hat,” a Clemson superfan with thousands of social media followers who is a fixture at athletics events. The bright orange cowboy hat once belonged to the late Grady Miller, an Upstate businessman who bought the hat and wore it to the 1981 Orange Bowl—Clemson’s first national championship in football.
thetigercu.com
No. 1 Clemson shuts out South Carolina for third consecutive win
The No. 1-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team continued its streak of dominance in Columbia on Friday night. Fueled by a late goal from midfielder Alvaro Gomez and a shutdown performance from Trevor Manion in goal, the Tigers came away with a 1-0 victory over in-state rival South Carolina. The...
Tour of Champions: Clemson's 5-star QB commit shines in comeback win
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Clemson's five-star quarterback commitment shined in a comeback win Friday night. Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian's Christopher Vizzina accounted for more than 300 total (...)
Upper SC State Fair kicks off at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway
The Upper South Carolina State Fair kicked off Thursday evening at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape
It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
woffordterriers.com
Cross Country Opens Season At Eye Opener
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Wofford College men's and women's cross country teams began the 2022 season on Friday afternoon in the Eye Opener at the Roger Milliken Research Center Park. The women were second and the men were fifth overall in the meet. In the women's 5K race, Alexus...
The Post and Courier
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
my40.tv
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
Michelin to host hiring event Friday
Michelin will host a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium
Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: Spiritfest brings uplifting gospel greats to Bon Secours Wellness Arena
For the past 30 years, Spiritfest has brought some of the finest gospel music in the country to the Upstate. Working in partnership with the Greenville Memorial Auditorium, the Bi-Lo Center and now Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Spiritfest founder Elijah Ray and his company, Eray Promotions, have put platinum-selling, Grammy-award-winning artists like Kirk Franklin, The Rance Allen Group, The Canton Spirituals, The Gospel Legends and many more onstage in front of thousands of fans since 1991.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday and is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.
wspa.com
Megan Is Live In Mill Spring At The Tryon International Equestrian Center
Megan is hanging out in Mill Spring at the Tryon International Equestrian Center where they are gearing up for the Earl Scruggs Music Festival happening this weekend.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot in Asheville Thursday morning. Authorities say the girl was shot on Erskine Avenue, just south of downtown. Asheville City Schools in the area went on a precautionary lockdown in response. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WYFF4.com
'Generational change': Upstate leaders share thoughts on proposed 31-mile Saluda Grade Trail
LANDRUM, S.C. — A group of community leaders and stakeholders met at the Landrum Train Depot Thursday morning to learn more about a potential 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Railroad. It was part of an event organized by the Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce. The rail lines are...
If You Bought 1 Of These Lottery Tickets In South Carolina, You're A Winner
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
