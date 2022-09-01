ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thetigercu.com

Clemson announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

Clemson men’s basketball recently announced its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule, beginning with an exhibition game against Benedict on Nov. 2. It consists of twelve games total, half of which are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, including the home opener against The Citadel on Nov. 7. One of the...
CLEMSON, SC
towncarolina.com

Unlikely Icon: Dean Cox On Becoming ‘The Hat’

Greenville’s Dean Cox says he never set out to become “The Hat,” a Clemson superfan with thousands of social media followers who is a fixture at athletics events. The bright orange cowboy hat once belonged to the late Grady Miller, an Upstate businessman who bought the hat and wore it to the 1981 Orange Bowl—Clemson’s first national championship in football.
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

No. 1 Clemson shuts out South Carolina for third consecutive win

The No. 1-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team continued its streak of dominance in Columbia on Friday night. Fueled by a late goal from midfielder Alvaro Gomez and a shutdown performance from Trevor Manion in goal, the Tigers came away with a 1-0 victory over in-state rival South Carolina. The...
upstatebusinessjournal.com

How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape

It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
GREENVILLE, SC
woffordterriers.com

Cross Country Opens Season At Eye Opener

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Wofford College men's and women's cross country teams began the 2022 season on Friday afternoon in the Eye Opener at the Roger Milliken Research Center Park. The women were second and the men were fifth overall in the meet. In the women's 5K race, Alexus...
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Upstate Beat: Spiritfest brings uplifting gospel greats to Bon Secours Wellness Arena

For the past 30 years, Spiritfest has brought some of the finest gospel music in the country to the Upstate. Working in partnership with the Greenville Memorial Auditorium, the Bi-Lo Center and now Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Spiritfest founder Elijah Ray and his company, Eray Promotions, have put platinum-selling, Grammy-award-winning artists like Kirk Franklin, The Rance Allen Group, The Canton Spirituals, The Gospel Legends and many more onstage in front of thousands of fans since 1991.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away

PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
PELZER, SC
my40.tv

ASHEVILLE, NC

