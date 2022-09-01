For the past 30 years, Spiritfest has brought some of the finest gospel music in the country to the Upstate. Working in partnership with the Greenville Memorial Auditorium, the Bi-Lo Center and now Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Spiritfest founder Elijah Ray and his company, Eray Promotions, have put platinum-selling, Grammy-award-winning artists like Kirk Franklin, The Rance Allen Group, The Canton Spirituals, The Gospel Legends and many more onstage in front of thousands of fans since 1991.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO