Clemson, SC

Clemson announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

Clemson men’s basketball recently announced its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule, beginning with an exhibition game against Benedict on Nov. 2. It consists of twelve games total, half of which are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, including the home opener against The Citadel on Nov. 7. One of the...
No. 1 Clemson shuts out South Carolina for third consecutive win

The No. 1-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team continued its streak of dominance in Columbia on Friday night. Fueled by a late goal from midfielder Alvaro Gomez and a shutdown performance from Trevor Manion in goal, the Tigers came away with a 1-0 victory over in-state rival South Carolina. The...
Unlikely Icon: Dean Cox On Becoming ‘The Hat’

Greenville’s Dean Cox says he never set out to become “The Hat,” a Clemson superfan with thousands of social media followers who is a fixture at athletics events. The bright orange cowboy hat once belonged to the late Grady Miller, an Upstate businessman who bought the hat and wore it to the 1981 Orange Bowl—Clemson’s first national championship in football.
Clemson comes away with a draw against No. 4 South Carolina

Taking on the in-state rival No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night, Clemson women’s soccer came away with a draw in what was a back-and-forth game. In the 2-2 draw, Clemson forward Maria Manousos scored her first career goal in just under three minutes after forcing a turnover.
How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape

It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away

PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
ICYMI: Biz news from around the Upstate

Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End … Maverick Station in Mauldin complete … and Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District celebrates cargo facility expansion. These are just a few headlines in the past month you might have missed from Upstate Business Journal. Old Coca-Cola mural to be...
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
