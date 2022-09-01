Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
thetigercu.com
Clemson announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule
Clemson men’s basketball recently announced its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule, beginning with an exhibition game against Benedict on Nov. 2. It consists of twelve games total, half of which are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, including the home opener against The Citadel on Nov. 7. One of the...
thetigercu.com
No. 1 Clemson shuts out South Carolina for third consecutive win
The No. 1-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team continued its streak of dominance in Columbia on Friday night. Fueled by a late goal from midfielder Alvaro Gomez and a shutdown performance from Trevor Manion in goal, the Tigers came away with a 1-0 victory over in-state rival South Carolina. The...
Sporting News
What channel is Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 1 college football game
The first full weekend of college football this season will conclude with an ACC flair on Labor Day. No. 4 Clemson will head to Atlanta for what is technically a neutral-site game vs. Georgia Tech, which will play two miles from its usual venue. The Tigers will look to get...
towncarolina.com
Unlikely Icon: Dean Cox On Becoming ‘The Hat’
Greenville’s Dean Cox says he never set out to become “The Hat,” a Clemson superfan with thousands of social media followers who is a fixture at athletics events. The bright orange cowboy hat once belonged to the late Grady Miller, an Upstate businessman who bought the hat and wore it to the 1981 Orange Bowl—Clemson’s first national championship in football.
thetigercu.com
Clemson comes away with a draw against No. 4 South Carolina
Taking on the in-state rival No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night, Clemson women’s soccer came away with a draw in what was a back-and-forth game. In the 2-2 draw, Clemson forward Maria Manousos scored her first career goal in just under three minutes after forcing a turnover.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape
It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
Upper SC State Fair kicks off at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway
The Upper South Carolina State Fair kicked off Thursday evening at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday and is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.
Michelin to host hiring event Friday
Michelin will host a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium
Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
WYFF4.com
'Generational change': Upstate leaders share thoughts on proposed 31-mile Saluda Grade Trail
LANDRUM, S.C. — A group of community leaders and stakeholders met at the Landrum Train Depot Thursday morning to learn more about a potential 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Railroad. It was part of an event organized by the Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce. The rail lines are...
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at Upstate school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
ICYMI: Biz news from around the Upstate
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End … Maverick Station in Mauldin complete … and Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District celebrates cargo facility expansion. These are just a few headlines in the past month you might have missed from Upstate Business Journal. Old Coca-Cola mural to be...
my40.tv
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
Concerns for homelessness rise in Anderson County
The concern for homelessness in Anderson is greater than ever.
Animal shelters at critical capacity declare state of emergency
South Carolina animal shelters have declared a state of emergency. They said shelters are at critical capacity and they need the community to step in.
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
If You Bought 1 Of These Lottery Tickets In South Carolina, You're A Winner
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
