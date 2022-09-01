ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Panicking Premier League bosses calling each other to work out how to stop ‘alien’ Man City goal-machine Erling Haaland

By Alex Smith
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nrtel_0he7SkRk00

PREMIER LEAGUE managers are supposedly phoning each other to help devise a plan to stop Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has taken the league by storm since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund for £51million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlg6b_0he7SkRk00
Man City striker Erling Haaland is on fire and Premier League managers don't know how to stop him Credit: Getty

Haaland, 22, bagged his second hat-trick in a row last night in a 6-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest after scoring three against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

It took his tally for the season to nine after just five matches.

That breaks the record for the most goals scored in August and he has done so after touching the ball just 101 times.

City's No9 has also scored more goals than 15 Premier League teams so far this season.

This incredible stats come despite him being subbed off in four of his five league games this season.

Prem managers have reportedly held discussions with each other over how to stop him.

An unnamed gaffer has called Haaland "an alien" who is "stronger, taller, faster than anything we have seen before".

Drastic action is needed and it has got to a point where teams are sharing tips on how to deal with the goal-machine, with some panicking he will become more dangerous over time.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The only side that managed to stop him scoring was Bournemouth, where he got just an assist in the game, but they still lost 4-0.

Haaland's clinical nature in front of goal is nothing new, at Dortmund he netted 86 goals in 89 games.

At RB Salzburg it was 29 goals in 27 matches.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I feel sorry for Paul Pogba and it’s no wonder he struggled at Man Utd with jealous hangers-on clawing at his millions

IT IS an unfortunate commentary on Paul Pogba that he will be missed from English football this season nearly as much for the colour of his hair as his talents on the field. You never quite knew what he would burnish on the top of his head. It could be pillar-box red touched off with white, or ultramarine with a band of dirty cream.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Norwegian#Borussia Dortmund#Nottingham Forest#Crystal Palace#Bournemouth#Matc
The US Sun

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak

MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
716K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy