Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Latest 2022 MLB Playoff Predictions and World Series Pick With 1 Month to Go
Only 30 days remain until the 2022 MLB postseason bracket is set in stone, but we just cannot wait that long to decide whether the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees or some other team is going to win the World Series. Before we dive...
Bleacher Report
Big-Name MLB Players Teams Should Leave Behind After 2022
There are times when it hurts to say goodbye, yet Major League Baseball teams should know that there are also times when it's nonetheless preferable to saying hello again. With this in mind, let's have some hard discussions about big-name veterans teams should be looking to move on from after the conclusion of the 2022 season.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
White Sox Ace Dylan Cease Loses No-Hitter with 2 Outs in 9th Inning vs. Twins
Dylan Cease was so close to making history. The Chicago White Sox ace was tossing a no-hitter through nine innings of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. That changed with two outs in the top of the ninth. Luis Arraez singled on a line drive to...
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Complete AL, NL Standings, Bracket and Wild-Card Race
The 2022 MLB season is winding down, and the playoff picture continues to grow clearer. Through Sunday's action, most of the division races moved closer to being already decided, while it appears there are a couple that will come down to the wire. With less than a month left in...
MLB・
Comments / 0