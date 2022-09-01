ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Kroger pilots new device which will mean end of the self-checkout as we know it

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnQMG_0he7KwwC00

KROGER has rolled out a new device across its stores that could mean the end of the self-checkout as we know it.

Customers have the option of using a KroGo cart – a buggy that comes with a built-in camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjeri_0he7KwwC00
The KroGo cart is a buggy that comes with a built-in camera and scanner Credit: Kroger

Shoppers can put their reusable grocery bags or buy some from the store before wandering around the aisles.

Customers pick up and scan items before putting them into the cart.

Shoppers can also weigh produce such as fruit and vegetables on the scales that are on the buggy.

Customers are not stuck with unwanted items if they suddenly change their minds in the middle of the trip around the store.

All they have to do is remove the item from the cart, before confirming their decision on the touch screen.

The screen also recommends in-store deals and offers shopping list recommendations, according to Supermarket News.

In a promotional video, Kroger bosses have claimed that shoppers will have the “easiest checkout ever” if they use a KroGo.

Shoppers pay for their items using their credit or debit card directly on the cart.

Customers have the option to either receive their receipt via email or a paper copy.

But, Kroger shoppers have been warned that they cannot buy tobacco, over-the-counter pharmacy products, and gift cards.

And, staffers will check your ID if you try to buy age-restricted products such as alcohol.

Kroger first tested the cart, which was designed by the AI company Caper, at a store in Cincinnati in the fall of 2020.

A spokesperson for the company said at the time: “KroGo offers customers a seamless shopping experience where they can scan items and pay, all on the cart.”

Lindon Gao, the CEO of Caper, said: “In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for autonomous checkout technology is driving grocers and retailers to innovate and adopt new technologies that keep shoppers safe and streamline checkout.”

'STREAMLINING' CHECKOUT

Kroger is also reportedly rolling out new belted self-checkout lanes to 20 stores across Cincinnati.

Bosses hope that it will stop items that have not been scanned from ending up in the bagging area.

Retailers have also added sensors to their self-checkout stations.

Installing these sensors helps tighten security around the kiosks - but they also come with mounting customer frustration.

The sensors often result in an error, believing there to be an "unexpected item in the bagging area."

An employee may need to fix the issue, resulting in a delayed checkout experience.

It comes as dozens of shoppers have been wrongly accused of stealing when using self-checkout machines.

Criminal defense attorney Lindsey Granados claimed her client was charged with larceny after reportedly failing to scan an item worth less than $7.

The shopper reportedly tried to pay for the item once she was stopped by staffers but apparently wasn't allowed.

Lawyer Carrie Jernigan, who has more than 1.2million followers on TikTok, has revealed what customers wrongly accused of stealing at the retailer should do.

The influencer said shoppers who have been accused should speak to security guards calmly, explaining that they didn’t shoplift.

Jernigan advised shoppers to only use the self-checkout for making small purchases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jZVy_0he7KwwC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfpB9_0he7KwwC00

But, attorney Stephanie Holan has claimed that customers face a bigger risk than being wrongly accused of stealing.

She told Fox26 that shoppers should worry more that their personal data could be stolen.

Comments / 205

Sheila Spiller
3d ago

This is just another way to make customers do the work employees are hired for & until they can pay me for scanning & sacking my own purchases I refuse to use them.

Reply(17)
77
jim
3d ago

when I shop at a merchant the price of thr product includes someone to check it and bag it . you can gladly pay me to self check

Reply(20)
76
Danette Aberle
3d ago

digital coupons are bull. I told them at checkout it's not fair to people that aren't tech savvy or people that don't have phones.

Reply(7)
58
Related
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Self Checkout#Alcohol#New Technologies#Security Guards#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Supermarket News#The Ai Company Caper
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout

WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
LEBANON, PA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
716K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy