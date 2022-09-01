ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Male stripper dressed as a 'sexy SWAT' officer with a fake AR-15 assault rifle is swarmed by tactical police on his way to work as they shut down an entire city block

By Ben Talintyre
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A male stripper who was arrested on his way to work dressed as a 'Sexy SWAT' officer with a fake AR-15 assault rifle, is moving to have his charges thrown out.

Chad Satchell, 31, was heading to a woman's 50th birthday party when he caused chaos on a Perth street on August 7 with terrified members of the public calling the police fearing the weapon was real.

Heavily-armed tactical units sprang into action and shut down an entire city block before pouncing on the exotic dancer.

Shortly after officers made their move, they quickly realised there had been a terrible mix-up.

But police allege the prop he was using for his act was an illegal gel blaster and Satchell was charged with being armed or pretending to be armed in a way that may cause fear; and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Mr Satchell appeared for the first time in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday where his lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned and both charges to be dropped, The West reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0hK0_0he7KZpb00
Chad Satchell, a male stripper who was arrested on his way to work dressed as a 'Sexy SWAT' officer with a fake AR-15 assault rifle, is moving to have his charges thrown out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTiyt_0he7KZpb00
Heavily-armed tactical units sprang into action and shut down an entire city block before pouncing on the Satchell 

Gel blasters are illegal in WA and can attract maximum penalties of up to three years in prison or a $36,000 fine.

WA outlawed gel blasters - which shoot water-filled gel pellets at 100m/second - in July last year because criminals were smuggling the replica guns into the state and converting them into real ones.

Police said Mr Satchell was 'assisting with the investigation' after being arrested without incident.

A police spokesperson said there was no real threat to the public, but that the incident was a reminder possessing and publicly displaying realistic looking firearms or prohibited weapons was a serious matter.

'The members of the public who called for police assistance had genuine concerns for their safety and the safety of others,' police said.

'The firearm in question looks very real and it would be very difficult for any member of the public to be able to determine whether it was in fact real or not.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wpp7P_0he7KZpb00
A WA police officer displays the seized 'assault rifle', a gel pellet blaster which can attract maximum penalties of up to three years in prison or a $36,000 fine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0mTP_0he7KZpb00
Adult entertainer Chad Satchell was arrested by police after onlookers became alarmed by his realistic stripper costume

Mr Satchell has worked for adult entertainment company Fantasy Entertainment Australia since 2017, where he is lists himself as a director.

He also applies his in-demand trade at hens' nights and other wild parties across Perth with various other entertainment groups.

'SWAT' is one of the shows he advertises online, along with 'cop', 'sexy Wild West' and 'suave sailor'.

In one of his booking website's photos Mr Satchell can be seen posing bare chested except for the open 'SWAT' vest and with an assault rifle held upright on his shoulder.

Mr Satchell faced Perth Magistrates Court for the first time on Thursday morning, where his lawyer sought the matter to be adjourned in order for the prosecution to consider a written document.

Mr Satchell appeared in court but did not enter any pleas.

His bail will continue until his the matter returns to court on October 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBOho_0he7KZpb00
Mr Satchell appeared in court but did not enter any pleas. His bail will continue until his the matter returns to court on October 13

