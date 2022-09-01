ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Year of the 9s: Sheppard Continues Dominant Campaign Wednesday at Georgetown’s ‘Blast at the Beach’

By Brett Deyo
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Tom Nixon to manage Grotto Pizza in Camden

Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Tom Nixon to general manager of the restaurant group’s Camden location. “Tom is experienced in multiple facets of the hospitality industry,” Gosnear said. “He is an excellent role model and inspiring leader.”. Nixon...
CAMDEN, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Region goes north to the BMW

I covered the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club a few weeks ago, the first PGA Tour event ever held in Delaware. The Cape Region was well represented among the thousands who made the trek to Chateau Country. Some plunked down serious change to play during the pro-am event Aug....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes hosts Base Ball at the Beach Festival

The Lewes Base Ball Club hosted its second annual Base Ball at the Beach Festival Aug. 28 hosting teams from Elkton and Rising Sun, both in Maryland. The team, which was formed in 2012 by Mike DiPaolo, plays other teams in the Mid-Atlantic Vintage Base Ball League. Teams play by 1864 rules, with some notable differences from today’s game. Fielders do not wear gloves, and a ball can be caught on one bounce for an out. Pitchers throw underhand, batters are called strikers, strikes are called when a striker does not attempt to swing the bat after a warning from the umpire, and foul balls can be caught on the bounce for an out.
LEWES, DE
underdogdynasty.com

Delaware Upset Navy To Open Ryan Carty Era

As the Delaware Blue Hens began the season, they found themselves ranked No. 19 in both the Stats Perform and AFCA Coaches National FCS Polls. That doesn’t mean much when you open up on the road against a storied FBS program. Saturday marked Delaware’s 34th all-time matchup as an FCS program against an FBS opponent. Nevertheless, Ryan Carty began his tenure as the Blue Hens head coach with a victory.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, DE
Georgetown, DE
Sports
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Sports
Delaware LIVE News

Seaford picks up road win

Federalsburg – The Seaford Blue Jays opened their season by traveling to Colonel Richardson in Maryland picking up a 41-14 win to kickoff the season. It took just three plays for the Blue Jays to find the endzone when Jakob Keglovits scored on a 40 yard run. The PAT was blocked as Seaford jumped out to a 6-0 lead midway ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

DEC buys land for new substation outside Lewes

Looking to keep up with growth in Sussex County, while also providing reliable service, the Delaware Electric Cooperative continues to move forward with plans for a new substation near Lewes. DEC received preliminary site-plan approval for the substation, to be located at the intersection of Cedar Grove and Plantation roads,...
LEWES, DE
coastalstylemag.com

California Dreaming in Rehoboth Beach

The Gable family’s newly remodeled home combines a classic East Coast crisp aesthetic with West Coast-style comfy texture. Written by Kristen Hampshire | Photography by Maria DeForrest. Before the wedding bells and children — and time living abroad — Kelley and Mike Gable found a special property in Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
fox29.com

Delaware woman shot at in Smyrna road rage incident, officials say

SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting in Smyrna. Troopers were called to South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road Saturday night, just before midnight, for a reported shooting, officials said. The troopers found a 24-year-old Camden, Delaware woman was shot at during a road...
SMYRNA, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Smith
Person
Jordan Watson
Person
Robert Smith
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Ryan Watt
Person
Matt Sheppard
Cape Gazette

Primaries set in state, Sussex

Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the Smyrna area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 24-year-old female from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of a road rage incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim began passing the SUV, and as she drove by her vehicle was shot. The SUV then fled the scene and proceeded towards an unknown destination.
SMYRNA, DE
cambridgespy.org

Final Permit Secured for Demolition of Dorchester General Hospital

On September 1, 2022, Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. (CWDI) received the final Permit needed to begin demolition on the Cambridge Harbor site. “We appreciate all those who helped get us to this critical development milestone,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s Executive Director. “Obtaining all necessary permits requires the coordination and collaboration of various State and Local departments and officials, utility companies, consultants, designers, and contractors.”
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

Nanticoke Indian powwow to welcome community Sept. 10-11

The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Members of the tribal community welcome everyone to attend and learn about Nanticoke history and culture...
MILTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Penske Racing#Sussex Diesel#The Beyea Custom
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents charged up over solar changes

A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County

BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
BLADES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Dover falls short in season opener

Sophomore John Parker scored Dover’s first and final touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Senators fell to Arundel (MD) by a 21-19 final in the season opener for both teams.  Parker took a screen pass from Nasheem Cosme on the 2nd play from scrimmage and raced 70 yards to put Dover on top 6-0 barely :90 seconds into the ... Read More
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMDT.com

Easton starts the season off strong against Kent Island

EASTON, Md– Easton Warriors they’re a team to be reckoned with a statement home opening win over Kent Island 35-14. The Warriors put up 35 in three quarters and led big the entire game over the Bucs. During training camp, Warriors Head Coach Matt Griffith said he was...
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~31848 SHELL LANDING WAY~BAYFRONT AT REHOBOTH~LEWES

31848 Shell Landing Way, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Bayfront at Rehoboth ~ Beautiful Sunsets from this rare, Chesapeake 5-bedroom home that has been meticulously maintained, and wonderfully upgraded in the highly sought-after community of Bayfront at Rehoboth in the section known as the Sanctuary. The Sanctuary is a nature lovers paradise, and this home was beautifully designed to enjoy all it has to offer. Step onto this covered porch entry and open the door to all you have wanted and more. Beautiful foyer opens to the main living area and the views of nature already stun as you get picturesque views through the 2 stories of windows in the great room, which brings the outdoors in and gives this home a light and airy feel throughout. Magnificent marble gas fireplace will keep you warm on those cozy fall and winter nights. Gourmet Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in beverage center, island, double oven and gas cooktop, Bosch Silence Plus Dishwasher, and a large walk-in pantry for extra storage space. Your retreat comes complete with multizone outside entertainment space. Whether you want to watch the sunsets each night on the side patio around a fire, enjoy hearing nature from your screened porch, or have a large family dinner on the hardscaped paver patio there is much to admire and enjoy. Privacy is not a concern as you have the tree lined back yard and the right side of the lot is maintained and owned by the HOA and will maintain your privacy and sunset views overlooking the trees and wetlands. Extra features in this home built by Schell Brothers includes large loft style family room, study, storage room, craft room, unfinished attic space that could be finished for additional living space and outside shower. The cement driveway leads to a garage that features a 4-foot extension that gives you plenty of room to park while maintaining space for your beach gear, bikes and more! HOA includes community pool, clubhouse, beach, fitness center, gazebo, pier, grass cutting, trash removal, and more. If you are looking for tranquility close to the beach, with a fantastic floor plan and great entertainment space schedule today to see the lifestyle that is awaiting you!
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

Update: Man Gets Shot on Ocean City Boardwalk

One person has been shot in Ocean City in the area of North Division Street and the Boardwalk (Atlantic Avenue). The victim was taken to a hospital by Ocean City EMS early Monday morning, according to police. Our Alan Henney tells us a man was shot in the arm. Police...
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy