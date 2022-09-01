ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City insurance law firm gives newly qualified lawyers a 60% pay rise - bumping salaries up to £80,000

By Natasha Anderson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Newly qualified solicitors at a City firm have been offered a 60 cent pay rise – taking their annual salary to £80,000.

Bosses at Kennedys increased pay for its junior lawyers from £50,000 to £80,000. It also raised salaries for London trainees from £41,000 to £44,000.

Kennedys increased its salaries after two of the richest law firms in the world - Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins - bumped up wages for their juniors, setting a new record-high for junior solicitors in the City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9Aga_0he7GUqU00
Kennedys insurance law firm has offered its junior solicitors a 60 per cent pay rise as Londoners are faced soaring salary inflation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcZxS_0he7GUqU00
Despite the dramatic wage increase, Kennedys still trails behind other firms in the city

Kennedys reported the 'latest and most dramatic' percentage wage increase for junior City solicitors this year, analysis revealed.

The increases came after the firm, founded in the 19th century, announced it had surpassed its annual revenue record with a rise of 8 per cent year-on-year, reporting a global turnover of £286 million.

...As criminal barristers go on strike over pay

Criminal barristers in England and Wales have effectively gone on a continuous strike after their row with the Government over pay intensified.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been walking out on alternate weeks and have voted in favour of an indefinite, uninterrupted strike. The all-out strike effectively began when the industrial action resumed on Tuesday, although the official start date is September 5, because the ongoing pattern of one-week-on, one-week-off walkouts is continuing in the meantime.

On Friday, when barristers had their last working day ahead of the escalating action, the CBA's chairman, Jo Sidhu QC, had to apologise to the Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft QC, for missing a court hearing while taking part in the strike.

Mr Sidhu is representing a vulnerable man charged with murder at a trial due to start at the Old Bailey in October.

Last week Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of doing 'absolutely nothing' to resolve industrial disputes as it emerged the Justice Secretary was on holiday as the results of the ballot were announced.

Dominic Raab was on leave with his family in Surrey until Thursday, although a spokeswoman said he was regularly in contact with Ministry of Justice (MoJ) officials.

He has not met the CBA since members embarked on industrial action in April, but junior ministers have met the group regularly.

The former foreign secretary came under fire in August last year for being on holiday in Crete during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

According to MoJ figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted as a result of the dispute over conditions and Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

But there has been anger that the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will only apply to new cases, not those already sitting in the backlog waiting to be dealt with by courts.

Senior partner Nick Thomas acknowledged the rise was drastic, but will also help with recruitment and retention.

'That's the market,' he told The Times. 'We don't want people coming along and pinching our newly qualified lawyers after we've trained them.'

Kennedys did not immediately respond to MailOnline's request for comment.

Despite the dramatic wage increase, Kennedys still trails behind other firms in the city.

Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins increased junior lawyers' salaries to £182,000 annually, breaking a record set earlier this year by Akin Gump which was paying £179,000.

The three highest paying offices - Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins and Akin Gump - are international law firms and with headquarters in America.

Akin Gump originally fixed wages for its newly qualified London lawyers, who are generally in their mid to late twenties, at £164,000 in April. But their pay is set in dollars.

Since April, the value of sterling has tanked and Akin Gump has now shifted its conversion rate for salaries in London to reflect that.

Similarly, Anglo-Australian law firm Herbert Smith Freehills - one of the City's top ten highest-earning firms - increased its base salary for newly qualified lawyers by 24 per cent in July. It now pays graduates £120,000 per year as soon as they are qualified.

UK-headquartered firms have tended to pay less than their US rivals. The most generous, Clifford Chance and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, pay their newly qualified solicitors £125,000.

Allen & Overy and Linklaters, the second highest-payers among London offices, offer juniors £107,500.

Allen & Overy unveiled its equity partners' pay rise in its financial results in July. The firm said revenue had increased by 10 per cent to £1.94billion, and profit climbed 9 per cent to £900million, in the year to April 2022.

It attributed the strong results to bumper deal-making last year, as law firms rake in mammoth fees from advising companies which want to buy a rival, sell themselves, or merge with a peer.

English firms Holman Fenwick Willan and Clyde & Co also recently increased wages for junior solicitors, paying £85,000 and £80,000, respectively.

Salaries for junior lawyers at the highest-paying London firms - Clifford Chance and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer - are £125,000 annually.

Analysts note the US law firms in London pay higher salaries their junior than their British counterparts. They are said to be trying to line wages at their London offices with those offered at their main offices in the states.

In fact, the American firms are 'routinely blamed' for 'fuelling' the City's salary inflation because of this practice.

However, despite the recent rise in wages, the fortunes of Britain's top corporate solicitors lie in stark contrast to those of criminal law barristers, many of whom rely on legal aid fees.

The Criminal Bar Association claims specialists in the sector in their first three years of practice are taking home just £12,200 per year, following cuts to the legal aid system which have prompted barristers to strike.

Meanwhile, Britons are trying to cope as the cost of living crisis continues to worsen with experts fearing inflation could hit 22 per cent this winter.

