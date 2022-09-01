ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dan James is unlikely to complete a deadline day transfer to Tottenham as the Leeds winger is 'now in talks with Fulham over a season-long loan move'

By Simon Jones, Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tottenham are unlikely to complete a deadline day deal to sign Dan James, with the Leeds winger now reportedly closing in on a loan move to Fulham.

Antonio Conte's side had been linked with a shock move which would have seen the Welshman join on loan with an option to buy next summer.

Their pursuit of the 24-year-old though currently appears to have hit a wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a600O_0he7FUoH00
Dan James looks unlikely to join Tottenham unless Leeds  are able to bring in new signings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vw3I4_0he7FUoH00
Antonio Conte's side had hoped to sign James on loan with an option to buy next summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBNGX_0he7FUoH00
Marco Silva and Fulham though could offer James the first-team football he desires

Sky Sports though have now reported that James could be on his way to Fulham for the season.

James is hoping to get regular first-team football ahead of the 2022 World Cup which gets underway in November.

It's said James felt 'uncertain' whether he could get this if he were to join Tottenham - where there is plenty of competition for places.

Welsh winger James made 35 appearances for Leeds last year, after moving from Manchester United for £30m, a record transfer fee for the Yorkshire side.

The 24-year-old was part of the Wales national squad which qualified for the World Cup this year, making the tournament for the first time in over sixty years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJnzF_0he7FUoH00
James made 35 appearances for Leeds last season after joining from Man United for £30m

His pace and work rate mean that James is highly desirable by many Premier League clubs.

Everton were also rumoured to be in pursuit of James as a replacement for Anthony Gordon.

The Toffees star though is set to stay at Goodison Park after Chelsea were unable to land him in a deal worth up to £60million.

Tottenham have had a busy summer but could be in for a quiet deadline day.

Conte's side have made seven signings so far, including Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic.

They remain unbeaten after their opening five games, and sit third place - four points off leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea F.C.
