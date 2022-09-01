Dan James is unlikely to complete a deadline day transfer to Tottenham as the Leeds winger is 'now in talks with Fulham over a season-long loan move'

Tottenham are unlikely to complete a deadline day deal to sign Dan James, with the Leeds winger now reportedly closing in on a loan move to Fulham.

Antonio Conte's side had been linked with a shock move which would have seen the Welshman join on loan with an option to buy next summer.

Their pursuit of the 24-year-old though currently appears to have hit a wall.

Sky Sports though have now reported that James could be on his way to Fulham for the season.

James is hoping to get regular first-team football ahead of the 2022 World Cup which gets underway in November.

It's said James felt 'uncertain' whether he could get this if he were to join Tottenham - where there is plenty of competition for places.

Welsh winger James made 35 appearances for Leeds last year, after moving from Manchester United for £30m, a record transfer fee for the Yorkshire side.

The 24-year-old was part of the Wales national squad which qualified for the World Cup this year, making the tournament for the first time in over sixty years.

His pace and work rate mean that James is highly desirable by many Premier League clubs.

Everton were also rumoured to be in pursuit of James as a replacement for Anthony Gordon.

The Toffees star though is set to stay at Goodison Park after Chelsea were unable to land him in a deal worth up to £60million.

Tottenham have had a busy summer but could be in for a quiet deadline day.

Conte's side have made seven signings so far, including Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic.

They remain unbeaten after their opening five games, and sit third place - four points off leaders Arsenal.