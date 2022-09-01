OLD Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers' shooting

A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier dead and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis .

Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday. The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and his friends, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit says Duncan told one of his friends that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “just spazzed.”

The soldier who was killed has been identified as Simmie Poetsema, a 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps. The Dutch Defense Ministry said two other soldiers suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Duncan has been in custody since his Tuesday arrest.

According to the affidavit, soldiers told investigators that they were walking back to their hotel from a club when Duncan and his friends bumped into them. Witnesses told police that the soldiers tried to defuse the situation, but that a brief fight broke out before the shooting.

