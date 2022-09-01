Liverpool shooting: Two guns used in Olivia Pratt-Korbel killing, new CCTV of gunman

Two guns were used in the shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel , police have said, as they released a new video of the fleeing gunman who remains on the run.

Merseyside Police held a press conference on Thursday with updates on the search for the nine-year-old’s killer.

The force released CCTV footage of the shooter running from the house on Kingsheath Avenue in Liverpool where Olivia was shot dead last week.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said forensic investigators had concluded two guns were used during the attack but neither had been found.

“I believe at this time that the gunman brought both of these weapons with him and that they were still with him when he callously ran away from Olivia’s house. I want to know where those guns are now,” he said.

He added that police hoped the CCTV would jog people’s memories of that day, if they saw the gunman in the area around 10pm on Monday 22 August.

The footage shows a man wearing a black padded jacket and a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves. Mr Kameen said the suspect was around 5ft 7in tall with a slim build.

“This footage shows the gunman running along Finch Lane away from Kingsheath Avenue. You then see him turn right into Berryford Road and go out of sight. We know he is climbing into and through people’s gardens to avoid being seen,” Mr Kameen said.

Olivia was killed as a masked gunman chased another man into her home in the Dovecot area and opened fire. Her mother Cheryl was also injured and is still receiving treatment for her injuries, police said.

Police arrested two men, aged 33 from Dovecot and aged 36 from Huyton, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Both were released on bail and remain under investigation . The intended target of the attack, Joseph Nee, was also arrested .

Mr Kameen thanked the public for the “huge amount of information” they had provided to police. He said Olivia‘s mother Cheryl was “incredibly thankful” for the care and compassion from the community.

Police on Wednesday reiterated their appeal for information on Olivia’s murder and urged people not to protect the killer’s identity.

Mr Kameen said: “Just because we have seen two arrests doesn’t mean that we need that information any less.

“Tell us what you know, directly or anonymously, and let us judge how important that information is.”

Police in Liverpool have launched Operation Miller, a crackdown on organised crime after Olivia’s became the third fatal shooting in a week in the city.

Ashley Dale , 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Leinster Road early on 21 August. Three people have been arrested in connection with her death.

Sam Rimmer , 22, died after he was shot in Dingle on 16 August. Four males have been arrested and bailed in relation to his murder.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public to come forward with information on the three killings.