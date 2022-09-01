New details about Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland have emerged on an Ubisoft Store listing, revealing more about the free-to-play shooter and its various game modes. Twitter user Unknown1Z1 posted a video of the game listing together with a link to the page for it, which now returns a "404 - Page not found" error. The same information, however, appears on another page on the Ubisoft Store that spotlights several in-game images as well as new details about the different gameplay features and character options available to players.

