Video Games

Mohgwyn Palace Map

The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
Check Out 18 Minutes of Gameplay From New Tales From the Borderlands

At PAX West, Gearbox Software revealed the first extended look at the gameplay for New Tales From the Borderlands. While Gearbox is committed to the narrative style pioneered by Telltale Games, there are plenty of surprises in store for this revival. As revealed last month, Gearbox and key alumni from...
Psychic Spectacular 2022

The popular Psychic Spectacular Event is returning to Pokemon GO, with exciting Pokemon to add to your collection, all centered around those pesky Psychic-types. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting time of the event, what Pokemon you can acquire and how, and much more!. Psychic Spectacular...
Ooblets Review

Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
Gen Hoshino
Pokemon Go Field Research September 2022

Field Research tasks provide a consistent way of acquiring new missions, and therefore new rewards, within Pokemon Go. Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for September 2022, along with their requirements and rewards. How to Acquire Field Research Tasks. Field Research tasks...
The Division Heartland Leaks on Ubisoft Store

The Division Heartland is Tom Clancy's next instalment to the franchise. According to what we have heard, this game is supposed to be a free-to-play, survival-shooter title, which will be set in The Division's Universe. It is a standalone title, and players do not have to play the former games before getting into this one. Other than that we have no information about the upcoming AAA title.
The Division Heartland: New Details Go Live a Little Too Early

New details about Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland have emerged on an Ubisoft Store listing, revealing more about the free-to-play shooter and its various game modes. Twitter user Unknown1Z1 posted a video of the game listing together with a link to the page for it, which now returns a "404 - Page not found" error. The same information, however, appears on another page on the Ubisoft Store that spotlights several in-game images as well as new details about the different gameplay features and character options available to players.
Bloober's Silent Hill 2 Remake Screenshots Leaked

Silent Hill is easily the most anticipated title in the horror genre for the entire gaming industry. We have seen many leaks and reports related to Silent Hills remake which keep developing the player's intrigue. At first we saw some screenshots that were taking down through a copyright claim. Then we learnt that there were multiple Silent Hill projects in the works at Bloober. The last leak we saw, pointed towards a September reveal for Silent Hill 2 remake.
Secret Haligtree Medallion

The Secret Haligtree Medallion has two separate halves that you need to track down and piece together. They'll grant you access to the secret area accessible through the Grand Lift of Rold. Left half of a split medallion depicting the Haligtree. Brandishing the medallion with both halves conjoined will activate...
Consecrated Snowfield Map

The Consecrated Snowfield Map is only accessible after finding both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and using them at the Grand Lift of Rold. You'll find it just off the main road to the west. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs....
That's All I got

There are five of Ellie's jokes to be found in The Last of Us. Four of them are in chapter 5 (Pittsburgh) and one is in chapter 6 (The Suburbs). There is no progress tracker for the jokes, so make sure to get them in the correct order. This can also be done via the chapter select menu.
LEGO Brawls - Launch Trailer

LEGO Brawls is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The launch trailer showcases customization options as LEGO themed-characters, including pirates and more, battle each other.
Crucible Axe Set

The Crucible Axe Set is a complete set of Attire that's dropped by Crucible Knight Ordovis in Auriza Hero's Grave, Altus Plateau. This set includes the Crucible Axe Helm, Crucible Axe Armor, Crucible Gauntlets, and Cruible Greaves.
The Last of Us Part 1 - Rebuilt for PS5: Tapping Into the Senses Trailer

Join Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, game director Matthew Gallant, and creative director and writer Shaun Escayg as they discuss how The Last of Us Part 1 has been rebuilt for PS5 to bring the remake to be much closer to the studio's original vision for the game. From improved character facial animations to 3D audio and weather haptics, here's how the remake has been enhanced, two generations on from it's original release.
Elden Lord Set

The Elden Lord Set is a complete set of Attire that can be purchased from Finger Reader Enia (Roundtable Hold) after defeating Hoarah Loux (Leyndell, Ashen Capital). This set includes the Elden Lord Crown, Elden Lord Armor, Elden Lord Bracers, and the Elden Lord greaves.
Hefty Beast Bone

Thick, solid beast bones. Material used for crafting items. Found by hunting particularly large beasts. Commonly used to make disposable weapons. Hefty Beast Bones are a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of consumables.
Inklay Limited Research 2022

The Inklay Limited Research Event is a limited-time occasion within Pokemon Go's Season of Light, where you stand a chance to encounter the elusive Inklay at PokeStops. From a breakdown of the entire event, spanning from the runtime of the event, to what rewards and Pokemon are available, look no further than this page.
Deeproot Depths Map

The Deeproot Depths Map can only be accessed by defeating the Valiant Gargoyles at the end of Siofra Aqueduct past Nokron, Eternal City in the far north, and taking a coffin ride to this new region. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Deeproot Depths and environs....
