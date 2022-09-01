ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Joggers the Best Pants Ever

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Do you remember trying a certain food for the first time, absolutely loving it — and wondering how you ever lived without it? It became a staple in your life from that moment on. That’s how we describe what happened to Us the first time we tried on a great pair of joggers . Our lives were forever changed!

The summer heat wave wasn’t the most friendly weather for long pants, but now we’re set on perfecting our fall wardrobe to suit the crisp breezes of autumn. Joggers are that rare middle ground that sits between function and fashion, making them a must-own item for anybody and everybody. Need a new pair for your own closet? We have just the pick!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJNol_0he6pqFY00
Amazon

These joggers have a body-grazing fit that’s not too loose but not too tight. They take the best parts of sweatpants and leggings and mash them together to create something truly wonderful. The fabric, however, stands on its own. It’s a nylon and spandex blend that’s super stretchy, super lightweight and even sweat-wicking!

These pants have a high-rise, elasticized waistband to instantly elevate them, even adding on a functional drawstring you can adjust as needed. You’ll also find coveted deep pockets at the sides. And, in true jogger style, you’ll see how the fabric tapers into stretchy cuffs at the ankles, leaving room for your shoes to shine and making your overall outfit look more put-together!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSlIs_0he6pqFY00
Amazon

These pants can definitely be worn for working out, whether you’re going for an outdoor run, hitting the gym or doing yoga in your bedroom. You can (and should), however, wear them for other occasions too. Try them with anything from a tucked-in turtleneck to a pocketed tee and moto jacket.

One more must-know tidbit — these joggers come in 11 colors! That includes nine solid shades plus two camouflage prints. Go ahead and take your pick(s)!

This 2-Piece Sweater Set Is the New Cozy Girl Uniform

Not your style? Shop more from G Gradual here and explore more joggers at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorites below:

