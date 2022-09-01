ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 Looks You Need for Fall’s Favorite Outdoor Activities

By Us Weekly Staff
As the weather changes from summer to fall, it’s the best time of year to get outside and marvel at the colorful foliage, embrace the harvest season, and most importantly, show off stylish new fall fashion. Award-winning fashion designer and Free Assembly creative director, Brandon Maxwell, launched the brand’s new fall line at Walmart. Free Assembly’s affordably priced and high-quality collection of modern American looks will inspire you to mix and layer pieces for fall’s top activities. From retro prep to classic colors, here are our 5 top picks for showcasing great style when dressing for the Great Outdoors!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Maxwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Outdoor Activities#Fall Line#Free Assembly#American
