Be warned: Splatoon 3 has leaked a week early and there’s spoilers everywhere

Be warned Splatoon 3 fans: The highly anticipated Nintendo sequel has hit shelves a little early (seven days, to be precise) and there’s already spoilers spilling onto Reddit, YouTube, and across social media. The newest release in the Splatoon series hasn’t gone off without a hitch, with spoilers littering...
CD Projekt will reveal new Cyberpunk 2077 game, anime info on Sept. 6

Cyberpunk 2077 might have had a rough launch, but since then, CD Projekt Red has been hard at work improving the game and working on future content in the same universe. It doesn’t seem like the developer has any plans to stop either, with new info about the game and upcoming anime that will be broadcast during the forthcoming Night City Wire live stream.
When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?

Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
Toshihiro Nagoshi
All Faceless Void Arcana Ult combinations in Dota 2

Arcanas are the rarest form of cosmetics in Dota 2, alongside personas. They feature customized spell effects and voice lines which separate them from the rest of the cosmetics. Considering there’s a decent number of cosmetics with special spell effects, Valve tries its best to ensure they go well together....
Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?

Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
Cavern Crawl in Dota 2 explained

Purchasing tiers isn’t the only way to unlock them in Dota 2 battle passes. After acquiring the battle pass, players will be presented with multiple ways to increase their battle pass level. From challenges to wagering on matches, there are quite a few ways to grind battle pass levels.
How to get the Shadow Tracker in Fortnite

In Fortnite, players will come across various weapons of higher rarities that deal a ton of damage to the opponents. Most weapons are rotated at the start of every new season, and some popular guns from the previous chapters are often unvaulted. You will find most of these weapons as ground loot, in chests, and from Supply Drops. Similarly, there are a few weapons that you can purchase from NPCs from all across the map. You will need Gold Bars to purchase weapons from NPCs. We recommend saving up on Gold Bars before purchasing weapons from NPCs in Fortnite.
How do Stickers work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?

The 2022 battle pass in Dota 2 went live on Sept. 1, introducing lots of new content to unlock as the International 2022’s prize pool surpasses milestones. While there are quite a few Arcanas and skins to unlock in this battle pass, more will become available in Part II alongside Diretide. In addition to the content expected to be released in the battle pass’ second part, there are some that Valve will roll out in the upcoming weeks, like Stickers.
Why were Slurp Legends skins disabled in Fortnite?

At this point, Fortnite has over a thousand skins that allow players to take on virtually any role they want. But with the addition of new skins and mechanics, sometimes there are unintended errors that happen. When this occurs, Epic Games has to disable a cosmetic or other feature in the game when it gives players an unfair adventure, like right now with the Slurp Legends skins.
Another Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 battle pass skin might have leaked

Fortnite is wrapping up its 21st season in just a couple of weeks, bringing in this year’s version of the Fall season. Chapter Three, season four, is set to be spooky, filled with lore, and the Fortnitemares event that happens around Halloween each year. Now some data miners are alleging that another leaked skin might be coming to next season’s battle pass.
Everything missing in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass

The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass ended on Sept. 1. Like the previous ones, the latest battle pass features arcanas, immortal items, taunts, sprays, and emoticons. Though the official battle pass blog looked full of content, it didn’t take long for fans to realize there was a lot of content missing.
Is the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass worth it?

There are always levels to a Dota 2 battle pass, both literally and metaphorically. Most of the time, the levels players actually care about involve how deep the content rabbit hole goes in regards to which Arcana, exclusive item sets, new features, and game modes are added as part of the battle pass. Content is king, and if it isn’t there, a portion of the playerbase might just decide to skip purchasing even the base battle pass.
Latest Call of Duty: Warzone update nerfs controversial Serpentine perk

A new update just went live in Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing about a much-anticipated change to the Serpentine perk. The perk, which reduces incoming damage by 20 percent while sprinting, now has been changed to only go into effect when players use Tactical Sprint, which has a cooldown and can only be used every so often.
All new Arcanas and skins in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

The countdown to The International 2022 has started and Valve released the first part of the 2022 battle pass. Packed with Arcanas, Personas, and Immortal Items, this year’s battle pass is looking to enhance the Dota experience of players both before The International and after the Aegis is lifted.
Crowd control in League of Legends: All types and effects

In League of Legends, hundreds of abilities can affect other units with crowd control effects, also known as CC. Crowd control effects will reduce the amount of control that the targeted unit will have on its ability to move, attack, cast spells, or reduce items, to varying degrees. With hundreds...
Ghost Gaming exits VALORANT, releases players and staff

Another domino in the competitive North American VALORANT scene has fallen, thanks to the Ghost Gaming organization’s decision to step back from the game and release their full roster and coach. In a statement released today, Ghost Gaming said that they were not selected as a partnered organization for...
