sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
sciotopost.com
Update: Injury Crash in Pickaway After One Attempted to Beat the Light
Pickaway – A two-car crash occurred on US-23 in Pickaway County around 4 pm on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Accoridng to reports the crash occured at the intersection of Sperry road and US-23 Northbound in front of Circleville Walmart. According to a witness who was driving...
Teenager sentenced to prison for robbing pizza delivery driver
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager in Pataskala has been sentenced to prison after he was accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in 2021. On November 28, 2021, Pataskala police said officers went to Coronado Drive after hearing reports of an armed robber nearby. Police said three male teens held a pizza […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Car, Vehicle has Left the Scene in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Around 11 am on Saturday a caller to the 911 system reported that a person was struck in his driveway and was injured. According to early reports the crash happened around the area of 16599 Lockbourne Eastern road when the person was struck in a driveway. The vehicle then took off and left the area. Currently, law enforcement is looking for the vehicle a Grey Hyundai Elantra.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a person. Around 1;15 pm a 911 call reported that a person was struck in the area of 1700 Western ave, the Save a lot location. 1700 squad has been called to the...
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges in Russells Point
A driver and a passenger were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Russells Point just after 10 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of 33 and State Route 708 when they observed a vehicle fail to stop while making a right hand turn, ignoring a traffic control device.
sciotopost.com
Fayette County – Sheriff Investigating Fairground Vandals
Fayette County – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred during late Thursday or early Friday morning at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Several buildings throughout the grounds were entered and/or vandalized. If you have any information pertaining to this crime, we encourage you to...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Double Motorcycle Crash vs Car in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a two motorcycle crash around 6:30 pm on Friday. Accoridng to early reports the two motorcycle crash occurred around the area of 25250 Shoemaker road in Pickaway County. At least one person is injured. Emergency crews are heading to...
sciotopost.com
Loaded Handgun Found in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police were called to the scene of a handgun that was found under a bridge in Chillicothe’s most common park Yoctangee. According to the report, both Chillicothe police and Ross County deputies were called to the scene. When they arrived they made contact with a concerned citizen who had found a handgun in the area of Yoctangee Park Annex. The man who had called the police says he found a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun on the ground under the US 35 bridge near the river. He told police he saw the handgun laying on the ground and unloaded it, so it would be safe.
WTAP
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
sciotopost.com
Ashville Dozens Of People Reporting Car Break-ins Overnight
Ashville – Ashville police are currently investigating dozens of cars that were broken into overnight in Ashville. Most residents have said that the break-ins occurred in the area of Austin woods and Aston Village around 3 to 4 am on Friday but people surrounding the area have reported it also.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: US-23 Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A two-car crash has occurred on US-23 in Pickaway County around 4 pm on Friday. The crash occured at Sperry road and US-23 Northbound in front of Circleville Walmart. emergency crews are on the scene now. Update the crash involves both lanes and is backing up traffic...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station
Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
Man found dead in river after he was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead Saturday more than 20 hours after he was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park, according to Columbus police. Police said 52-year-old Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the Park Friday night around 7:30. Police said park rangers found Ricks...
WSAZ
Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
Family of Columbus man fatally shot by officer demands justice during protest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members of Donovan Lewis shared passionate cries outside of the Columbus Police Headquarters Friday night at a demonstration, demanding justice for his death. “He was crazy silly, crazy happy. He just loved everybody, he loved life,” said Lewis’ mother, Rebbeca Duran through tears.
yourbigsky.com
Columbus police investigating alleged child abduction
Columbus police report Wednesday afternoon officers were notified of an alleged attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young female, middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by a subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, “Hey, do you know me, I’m your grandpa”. The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away.
Sheriff's office searching for missing 18-year-old woman last seen in west Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman. Faith Trischler was last seen walking southbound on Hubbard Road near the Darby Mart around 7 p.m. after she jumped out of her care provider's car. Authorities said Trischler has autism, developmental disabilities...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Vehicle Collides with Deer on US-23
Pickaway – a crash occured around 9 pm last night on US-23 when a Pickaway County sheriff patrol vehilce and a deer collided. Accoridng to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office the unit was heading Northbound on US-23 in the area of Deer creek when a six-point buck ran out of some tall growth and into the roadway. The deer ran into the path of the vehilce and struck the front right side of the vehicle disabling it.
