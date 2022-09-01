ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
Ohio Capital Journal

Republicans in Congress line up behind Trump after he says FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

Republicans in Congress fumed Tuesday in reaction to former President Donald Trump’s Monday evening statement that the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach, Florida. Democrats had little to say Tuesday about the apparent search, though some defended the execution of justice regardless of a person’s political power. The massive publicity […] The post Republicans in Congress line up behind Trump after he says FBI searched Mar-a-Lago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PALM BEACH, FL
TaxBuzz

U.S. Senate Officially Addresses “Billionaire Tax Evasion Scheme” In 23-Page Report

The United States Senate has officially addressed the shell bank loophole, a "billionaire tax evasion scheme" that is impacting all American taxpayers. In an official report entitled simply, "The Shell Bank Loophole," the Senate Finance Committee has determined that a "billionaire tax evasion scheme exposes how weak enforcement of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act enables wealthy tax cheats to hide income offshore."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microstrategy#Tax Fraud#Tax Avoidance#Attorney General#Web3#Btc#Ag#The Superior Court
TaxBuzz

Trump Tax Fraud Trial to Officially Begin October 24

After a motion for dismissal was denied, a tax fraud trial involving the Trump Organization is set to begin on October 24, 2022. The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, will go on trial Oct. 24 in a tax fraud case, after a New York state judge rejected their request to dismiss the case against them.
cryptopotato.com

FBI Cautions Investors About Risks of Cyberattack Against DeFi Platforms

The Bureau said coding flaws and the open-source nature of the protocols make these platforms vulnerable to cyberattacks. In a public announcement on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned investors about security vulnerabilities in DeFi platforms. It also asked those who suspect that their investments have been stolen to approach the FBI through the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) or the local FBI office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Income Tax
bloomberglaw.com

Bored Ape NFT Trademark Suit Judge Threatens Attorney Sanctions

Defense violated court’s standing order on separate occasions. Judge also struck rejected anti-SLAPP motion, motion to dismiss. Attorneys for an artist alleged to have sold fake Bored Ape Yatch Club nonfungible tokens could face a $1,500 sanction for “repeated violations” of a Los Angeles federal court’s standing order, US District Judge John F. Walter said Thursday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy