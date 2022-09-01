ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Peltola wins U.S. House race, first woman and Alaska Native to represent Alaska in House

By James Brooks, Alaska Beacon
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwW2I_0he6aBxy00
Mary Peltola, Democratic candidate for U.S. House, speaks at an event in Juneau on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon)

Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first woman to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Alaska Native ever to serve in Congress.

The former state legislator and current tribal fisheries leader is the first Democrat to win a U.S. House race here in 50 years and will serve the remaining four months of the term left unfinished by the death of Congressman Don Young in March.

Peltola defeated Republican candidates Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in ranked choice voting results announced Wednesday, Peltola’s 49th birthday. All three candidates, plus Libertarian Chris Bye, will be on the ballot again in November as they seek election to a full two-year term.

“I’m just extremely grateful for the Alaskans who had faith in me and elected me to fill out the remainder of Congressman Young’s term,” Peltola said as she prepared to leave a post-result event, “and I am very hopeful that I can continue his legacy of working for all Alaskans and thinking about how to best meet Alaskans’ needs here during the short seat, but of course, saying focused on November and the two-year seat.”

The results remain preliminary, but the number of outstanding votes is not expected to change the results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtzvQ_0he6aBxy00
Republican U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin, left, and Democratic candidate Mary Peltola, right, are seen at a debate on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, shortly before the results of the state’s first ranked choice election. (Photo by Yereth Rosen / Alaska Beacon)

After the results were announced, Peltola was exuberant, celebrated with supporters and received a congratulatory call from President Joe Biden.

Palin denounced the ranked choice voting system, served cake to backers, and called for Begich to withdraw from the race for the full term.

Begich said in a written statement that Wednesday’s results match “what pollsters have been telling us for months; Sarah Palin cannot win a statewide race because her unfavorable rating is so high.”

Wednesday’s results indicated few Alaskans had problems voting in the state’s first ranked choice election. Only 295 ballots, or 0.15% of those cast, were unable to be counted for at least one candidate.

Alaskans for Better Elections, the group that backed the installation of ranked choice voting, called the vote a success. Officials at the Alaska Division of Elections, which ran an intensive education campaign for a year and a half, also were in a celebratory mood about the apparent success of that campaign, whose timeline was compressed after Young’s death triggered a special election.

A special pick-one primary election in June — Alaska’s first election to be conducted principally by mail — narrowed a field of 48 candidates to four, and the withdrawal of nonpartisan candidate Al Gross narrowed the options to a final three.

Alaskans picked their preferences on Aug. 16, and Peltola led after election day with 39.7% of first-choice votes, followed by Palin with 30.9% and Begich with 27.8%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oU0Lv_0he6aBxy00
This diagram shows the unofficial Aug. 31, 2022 distribution of votes in Alaska’s first ranked-choice election, a special election for U.S. House. (Graphic by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon)

Palin could have won on Wednesday if two-thirds of Begich voters picked her as their second choice, but in Wednesday’s preliminary tally, 28.7% of Begich supporters picked Peltola as their second choice, and another 20.9% picked either no one or a write-in candidate that had already been eliminated.

The remaining votes weren’t enough for Palin to overcome Peltola’s lead. In Wednesday’s final tally, Peltola had 91,206 votes and Palin 85,987.

That result came even as Republicans turned out to vote in disproportionately large numbers: Registered Republicans make up 24% of the state’s registered voters but represented 31% of voters in the election, according to an analysis conducted by Juneau computer programmer Will Muldoon. Women, who make up 48.7% of the electorate, cast 50.9% of the votes.

The result isn’t final, but Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai said she believes there are fewer than 1,000 ballots of all kinds left to be counted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqXGc_0he6aBxy00
Gail Fenumiai, director of the Alaska Division of Elections, talks to an observer on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at division headquarters in Juneau after revealing the results of Alaska’s first ranked choice election. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon)

That work could be finished as soon as Friday. After certification, candidates have five days to request a recount, and because the difference between first and second place was wider than 0.5%, the requestor will have to pay for any recount.

Any legal challenge to the results must be filed by Sept. 12. It isn’t yet clear when Peltola will be sworn into office and officially take her seat.

Peltola received congratulatory messages from U.S. Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, as well as a variety of Alaska and national Democrats and independent governor candidate Bill Walker.

Meanwhile, Palin spoke with reporters and supporters.

“We can’t be disheartened,” she said. “In fact, I think God prepared me for an outcome like this, believe it or not. I think God has kind of given me peace all along.”

The former governor said she does not expect to challenge the lawsuit legally but will campaign hard against ranked choice voting.

In an appearance with former President Donald Trump during her campaign, both Palin and Trump urged voters to pick only one candidate.

That message was at odds with a campaign from the Alaska Republican Party, which urged voters to “rank the red,” effectively voting for both Palin and Begich, in either order.

Wednesday’s results showed most Begich supporters did follow that instruction, but not enough to make Palin the winner.

All three candidates, plus Bye, shared a debate stage at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association’s annual meeting shortly before the results were announced.

“As an Alaskan who was born and raised here and intends to be here the rest of my life, the fine people on this stage, I’m going to be working with them for the rest of my life. So you are not going to hear me say anything bad about any of the other leaders that are in this race,” Peltola said “I do have 10 years of experience in the Legislature. You can’t do 10 years of public service without disagreeing with half the people all the time. So I do have experience. I’ve got experience working across party lines with everyone and anyone. And I would love to be your representative in Washington, D.C.”

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'

Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Local
Alaska Government
The Independent

Sarah Palin slams Republican opponent after losing special election, refuses to mention winner Mary Peltola

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin blasted her Republican opponent Nick Begich III for costing Republicans the special election and called on him to withdraw from the race. “Nick Begich is now a three-time loser,” Ms Palin said in a statement on Thursday. “His ego-driven assistance after repeatedly failing to garner a majority of Republican votes, while I have consistently won the vote, has just cost Republicans a seat in Congress.” Ms Palin’s statement comes after she lost to Democrat Mary Peltola, who became the first Democrat to win Alaska’s at-large congressional district in almost 50 years. Alaska uses a...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked

As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Legislature#Alaska Native#Alaska Republican Party#Election State#U S House#Democrat#Republican#Alaskans
outsidemagazine

Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments on Wednesday, five years after former President Trump drastically reduced the size of each monument in 2017.
UTAH STATE
AOL Corp

The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Stateline

Ranked Choice Voting Lifts Unexpected Hopeful in Alaska Election

Ranked-choice voting, an increasingly popular elections system across the country, played heavily in the special congressional race that will send Alaska U.S. Rep.-elect Mary Peltola to Washington, D.C., this month. Wednesday night, Peltola, a Democrat, was ahead of Republican candidate Sarah Palin 40.2%-31.2% when the first votes were counted for...
ALASKA STATE
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy