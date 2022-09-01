Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
KTAR.com
7th annual Sept. 11 memorial Tower Challenge to take place in Glendale
PHOENIX — The seventh annual Sept. 11 Tower Challenge will be taking place in Glendale on Saturday for first responders, members of the military and supporters. The event will have 2,071 stairs for guests to climb in honor of those who lose their lives in the attacks on the Twin Towers.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ (Get Ready to Feel Full!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottsdale’s city motto, “The west’s most Western town” alludes to the vintage setting that makes you always think of cowboys and saloons. Famous for its year-round sun and pool season, plus cowboys and being referred to as one of the best places to play golf – Scottsdale is also known for its food.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Water Parks in Phoenix (Summer All Year Round!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Phoenix is renowned for having mild, sunny weather all year round. It also anchors a sprawling, multi-city metropolitan area known as the Valley of the Sun. It is majorly known for its wide variety of water parks. If you like spinning, flying, dropping, bumping, driving, riding, etc., then Phoenix is a city you need to visit.
AZFamily
Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds packed WestWorld of Scottsdale on Friday night for what spectators and event organizers call the “hottest show on dirt!” The Arizona Black Rodeo was back in town and featured classic bull riding and barrel racing, but it also brought its own touch of history.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisitely Appointed Home in Scottsdale has An Unbelievable 40 Seat Theater Room with Stage Area for Sale at $7.4 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a private 8 plus acre estate include every imaginable custom detail offering impeccably manicured grounds with waterfalls and an unbelievable 40 seat theater room is now available for sale. This home located at 23035 N Church Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & David Mayo (Phone: 480-694-7355) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
arcadianews.com
What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022
Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend will see another homestand for the Diamondbacks and a plethora of music and comedy options in metro Phoenix. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.) Day: Friday.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Saboten Con 2022, Arizona's Biggest Anime Event
If you’ve spent the past year or two getting into anime, you’re not alone. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre and its numerous shows and movies is at an all-time high, thanks, in part, to COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, millions of peoplebinge-watched anime on various streaming services, causing its popularity to skyrocket. In fact, the anime industry raked in an estimated $24.80 billion last year, according to business consulting firm Grand View Research.
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
oucampus.org
5751 N. 24th Place
Best Biltmore Rental in guard-gated Heights of Biltmore! - Terrific two bedroom, two bath townhome in Heights of Biltmore ready for new occupants now. Wood floors, vaulted ceiling in living room, quiet location. It's the Biltmore's Best! Private two car garage and located in a guard gated community. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Applicants must have minimum 625 FICO score and three times monthly rent for monthly gross income.
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
AZFamily
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Arizona's...
Phoenix New Times
These 3 New Taco Joints Are Now Open in Metro Phoenix
It's been a wonderful week for taco fans in the Valley, as three new restaurants specializing in topped tortillas have opened. One national chain brought its second location to metro Phoenix, and two independent joints have set up shop. Torchy's Tacos. 10625 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 125A. 480-712-4440. Famous Austin-born...
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: 'Grill at The Mill' in Queen Creek this Labor Day weekend
Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5. Enjoy games and live music in the grove while sipping on cold beers and chilled wines all day and eating grilled-inspired menu items like the Prickly Pear Pulled Pork or Coratina Muffuletta Burger and more under the misters in Di Oliva.
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
KTAR.com
Lopes up: Grand Canyon University adds nearly 10,000 new campus-based students
PHOENIX – Grand Canyon University will start classes Tuesday with nearly 10,000 new campus-based students, the Phoenix school’s largest incoming class ever. About 9,700 students are enrolled at GCU for the first time, up from 9,000 newcomers a year ago, the private Christian university said a press release.
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Arizona
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
azbigmedia.com
Will Xander closes $41M in multifamily deals before his 21st birthday
Some people wait tables or wash cars during their college years, but not Will Xander. As a multifamily broker at ORION Investment Real Estate, he sold the 87-unit Glendale Gardens Apartments for nearly $18.3 million in July while some of his classmates were undoubtedly enjoying a lazy summer break. Instead, Xander was reaping the benefits of a relationship he built with the owner of Glendale Gardens Apartments.
KTAR.com
SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson
PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
Fry’s sets opening date for new north Phoenix store
Fry’s Food Stores announced it will open a new store in north Phoenix near Jomax Road and Norterra Parkway on Oct. 5.
