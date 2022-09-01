ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ (Get Ready to Feel Full!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottsdale’s city motto, “The west’s most Western town” alludes to the vintage setting that makes you always think of cowboys and saloons. Famous for its year-round sun and pool season, plus cowboys and being referred to as one of the best places to play golf – Scottsdale is also known for its food.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Water Parks in Phoenix (Summer All Year Round!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Phoenix is renowned for having mild, sunny weather all year round. It also anchors a sprawling, multi-city metropolitan area known as the Valley of the Sun. It is majorly known for its wide variety of water parks. If you like spinning, flying, dropping, bumping, driving, riding, etc., then Phoenix is a city you need to visit.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisitely Appointed Home in Scottsdale has An Unbelievable 40 Seat Theater Room with Stage Area for Sale at $7.4 Million

The Home in Scottsdale, a private 8 plus acre estate include every imaginable custom detail offering impeccably manicured grounds with waterfalls and an unbelievable 40 seat theater room is now available for sale. This home located at 23035 N Church Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & David Mayo (Phone: 480-694-7355) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arcadianews.com

What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022

Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to Saboten Con 2022, Arizona's Biggest Anime Event

If you’ve spent the past year or two getting into anime, you’re not alone. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre and its numerous shows and movies is at an all-time high, thanks, in part, to COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, millions of peoplebinge-watched anime on various streaming services, causing its popularity to skyrocket. In fact, the anime industry raked in an estimated $24.80 billion last year, according to business consulting firm Grand View Research.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
oucampus.org

5751 N. 24th Place

Best Biltmore Rental in guard-gated Heights of Biltmore! - Terrific two bedroom, two bath townhome in Heights of Biltmore ready for new occupants now. Wood floors, vaulted ceiling in living room, quiet location. It's the Biltmore's Best! Private two car garage and located in a guard gated community. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Applicants must have minimum 625 FICO score and three times monthly rent for monthly gross income.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 3 New Taco Joints Are Now Open in Metro Phoenix

It's been a wonderful week for taco fans in the Valley, as three new restaurants specializing in topped tortillas have opened. One national chain brought its second location to metro Phoenix, and two independent joints have set up shop. Torchy's Tacos. 10625 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 125A. 480-712-4440. Famous Austin-born...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Things to do: 'Grill at The Mill' in Queen Creek this Labor Day weekend

Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5. Enjoy games and live music in the grove while sipping on cold beers and chilled wines all day and eating grilled-inspired menu items like the Prickly Pear Pulled Pork or Coratina Muffuletta Burger and more under the misters in Di Oliva.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Xander closes $41M in multifamily deals before his 21st birthday

Some people wait tables or wash cars during their college years, but not Will Xander. As a multifamily broker at ORION Investment Real Estate, he sold the 87-unit Glendale Gardens Apartments for nearly $18.3 million in July while some of his classmates were undoubtedly enjoying a lazy summer break. Instead, Xander was reaping the benefits of a relationship he built with the owner of Glendale Gardens Apartments.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson

PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
PAYSON, AZ

