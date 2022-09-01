Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty News
Herman Scores Game-Winner on the Road at Richmond
Liberty picked up its third straight win as the Lady Flames defeated Richmond, 1-0, on the road as Liberty’s Bridie Herman scored in the 79th minute. Liberty improves to 4-1-1 on the season. Scoring Summary. 79’ – LIBERTY – Bridie Herman (Unassisted) Turning Point. Despite outshooting...
Liberty News
Lady Flames Claim Home Tournament Title, Sweeping Murray State
Liberty finished off a perfect 3-0 weekend at its home tournament, sweeping Murray State (25-22, 25-14, 25-20), Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames (4-2) defeated Winthrop 3-1 last night before posting sweeps of UNCW and Murray State this afternoon. The Racers (2-3) went 0-3 in their first visit to Liberty Arena.
Liberty News
Liberty Blanks UNCW 3-0
Liberty hit a season-best .352 on the way to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-20) victory over UNCW on Saturday at Liberty Arena. With the win, Liberty (3-2) improves to 2-0 at this weekend’s tournament, while UNCW falls to 1-4 with a 1-1 record this weekend. Notable Numbers. • The...
Liberty News
Liberty Falls to No. 4 UCLA
The No. 4 UCLA Bruins defeated the Liberty Flames 5-2 Friday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. After Liberty tied the match at 2-2 during the 38th minute, the host Bruins scored three unanswered goals for the victory. Midfielders Seth Clark and Gora Gora scored goals for the Flames in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty News
Something Worth Investing In
For the last three years, I have worked at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre as a rental technician, and it has been among the most enriching and beneficial experiences of my life. Professional Impact. At the most fundamental level, being a rental technician has allowed me to work with the instruments...
Comments / 0