Read full article on original website
Related
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Address Teacher Shortage
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
Why Virginia officials want you to kill this bug if you see it
In July 2022, the spotted lanternfly quarantine was significantly expanded to include more Northern and Central Virginia.
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to Relocate to Farm Brew LIVE
MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits will enter a long-term lease with Villagio Hospitality Group to construct a new 25,000 square foot building on the Farm Brew LIVE campus. The news was accompanied by the presentation of Prince William County’s first Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) from Governor Youngkin’s office, with a total value of $500,000 for MurLarkey’s expansion.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 17,422 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 57,505 PCR tests processed over the past week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtf.org
Unions are gaining steam in Virginia, a state that has typically been unfriendly to them
As Americans celebrate Labor Day, organized labor in Virginia is working hard for better pay and working conditions. Virginia is often viewed as a state that's hostile to labor unions. But right now there are ongoing campaigns by unionized workers here in Virginia. Steelworkers are pushing for better contracts, Kroger employees are demanding pandemic protections and airport workers are seeking paid sick days.
WHSV
‘State of Working Virginia’ report released
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
Woonsocket Call
Virginia Professor & Poet Publishes Historical Research on Education in the Jim Crow Virginia South
Dr. Latorial Faison Publishes The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience 1950-1970. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. & PRINCETON, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Sept. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Virginia native completes historical research study in education: The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience in Southampton County, VA.
wsvaonline.com
Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock
A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
WHSV
Federal, free at home COVID tests have ended, where to find tests in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the federal government suspended online orders of the free at-home COVID tests. Dr. Laurie Forlano with the Virginia Department of Health said they were not sure when the test distribution would end, but they did not expect the program to last forever. However, there...
cardinalnews.org
Why aren’t more people from Northern Virginia moving to Southwest and Southside?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Mother Nature to thank in part for bountiful field crop harvests in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Entering the growing season, the already tough task for Virginia farmers to produce quality crops was made even more difficult by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite the difficulties, the state’s farmers persevered and are on track...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Augusta Free Press
Stop the spotted lanternfly: Virginia Tech campaign raises awareness of dangers
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker is on the move again: the spotted lanternfly. These insects colonize quickly, disrupt native ecosystems, and potentially cause problems to agriculture and forest health. The spotted lanternfly is also a significant threat to Virginia’s grape and wine industries.
Omicron COVID-19 Boosters Are On The Way To D.C., Maryland, And Virginia Next Week
Omicron specific boosters will be available in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia starting next week. Mayor Bowser announced that starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, omicron-specific boosters will be available at pharmacies, clinics, for home appointments, and at COVID centers in all eight wards. The FDA authorized the boosters for emergency use for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Governor announces multi-location investment by DroneUp, creating 655 jobs in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion of Virginia Beach-based DroneUp LLC during a news conference on Wednesday, August 24, at the Executive Mansion in Richmond. As part of the $27 million expansion, DroneUp LLC will create 655 new jobs and establish a drone testing, training, and research and development center at Richard Bland College.
big945.com
Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck
At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
shoredailynews.com
Virginia to conduct Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign over Labor Day Weekend
RICHMOND, VA – Friday marked the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will take place through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
Comments / 14