ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 14

Related
shoredailynews.com

Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Address Teacher Shortage

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
VIRGINIA STATE
PWLiving

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to Relocate to Farm Brew LIVE

MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits will enter a long-term lease with Villagio Hospitality Group to construct a new 25,000 square foot building on the Farm Brew LIVE campus. The news was accompanied by the presentation of Prince William County’s first Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) from Governor Youngkin’s office, with a total value of $500,000 for MurLarkey’s expansion.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Annandale, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Society
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Sports
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Loudoun County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Sports
Loudoun County, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Sports
wvtf.org

Unions are gaining steam in Virginia, a state that has typically been unfriendly to them

As Americans celebrate Labor Day, organized labor in Virginia is working hard for better pay and working conditions. Virginia is often viewed as a state that's hostile to labor unions. But right now there are ongoing campaigns by unionized workers here in Virginia. Steelworkers are pushing for better contracts, Kroger employees are demanding pandemic protections and airport workers are seeking paid sick days.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

‘State of Working Virginia’ report released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Virginia Professor & Poet Publishes Historical Research on Education in the Jim Crow Virginia South

Dr. Latorial Faison Publishes The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience 1950-1970. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. & PRINCETON, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Sept. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Virginia native completes historical research study in education: The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience in Southampton County, VA.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
WOODFORD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Sports#Racism
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Stop the spotted lanternfly: Virginia Tech campaign raises awareness of dangers

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker is on the move again: the spotted lanternfly. These insects colonize quickly, disrupt native ecosystems, and potentially cause problems to agriculture and forest health. The spotted lanternfly is also a significant threat to Virginia’s grape and wine industries.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
big945.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
shoredailynews.com

Virginia to conduct Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign over Labor Day Weekend

RICHMOND, VA – Friday marked the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will take place through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy