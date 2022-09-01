ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

NICB Report Finds Vehicle Thefts Continue to Skyrocket in Many Areas of U.S.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaLlM_0he60o0k00
1 of 2

Colorado Leads Nation with Highest Vehicle Theft Rate, California Leads Once Again in Overall Thefts

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) Hot Spots Report, vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket in many areas of the U.S. Nationwide, 932,329 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2021, a 6% increase over 2020, and a 17% increase since 2019.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8991753-nicb-report-national-vehicle-thefts-hot-spots/

Colorado led the nation in 2021 with the highest overall theft rate at 661.21 thefts per 100,000 people, up from 502.12 in 2020, an increase of 32%. California led the other states with the highest number of vehicle thefts by volume once again in 2021 with 200,524 vehicles stolen, over 100,000 more thefts than second place Texas.

“For many of us, cars are essential to our livelihoods and the welfare of our families,” said NICB President and CEO David Glawe. “NICB, along with our partners in law enforcement, are proactively working to prevent and deter vehicle theft, but vehicle owners can take simple steps to empower themselves. No matter who you are or where you live, theft prevention starts with good security hygiene. Lock your doors and keep your keys with you at all times.”

The top 5 states with the most thefts by volume, which include Illinois, Florida, and Colorado, in addition to California and Texas, account for 412,008, or 44%, of all vehicle thefts nationwide. Of these states, only Florida saw a slight decrease in vehicle thefts with 42,808, down from 44,940 in 2020.

Top 10 States by Theft Rate

*Theft rate is total thefts per 100,000 residents.

In addition to having the most overall thefts by volume, California was also home to the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA) with the highest theft rate in the United States as the Bakersfield, CA CBSA had 1,024 thefts per 100,000 people. With a rate of 964.92 thefts per 100,000 people, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO CBSA was second overall in theft rate, while the former #2, the Yuba City, CA CBSA, fell to tenth place.

Top 10 Core-Based Statistical Areas by Theft Rate

*Theft rate is total thefts per 100,000 residents.

Not all states experienced an increase in thefts in 2021. Since the release of the 2020 Hot Spots report, 22 states have seen decreases in vehicle thefts.

The Hot Spots report examines vehicle theft data obtained from the National Crime Information Center for each of the nation’s metropolitan statistical areas. These are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and often include municipalities other than the cities for which metropolitan statistical areas are named. For example, Bakersfield, Calif., includes the entire county of Kern, not just the city of Bakersfield.

As a population-based survey, an area with a much smaller population can have a higher theft rate than an area with a greater number of thefts. Creating a theft rate, or number of thefts per 100,000 people, enables analysts to compare large regions, such as Los Angeles, with small regions, such as Hot Springs, Ark.

NICB encourages vehicle owners to consider these tips to avoid becoming a victim of vehicle theft:

Should your vehicle be stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately. NICB data shows that reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation’s leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation’s property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation’s personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicb-report-finds-vehicle-thefts-continue-to-skyrocket-in-many-areas-of-us-301616127.html

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Shooting suspect remains on the run following search

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department continues its search for a shooting suspect after officers descended on a neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. Officers were initially called to investigate a shooting in the area of Planz Park around 11:00 a.m. that morning. Two witnesses to that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Large police presence outside south Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A still unknown situation prompted a large police response outside a home in south Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. Police blocked off roads in a neighborhood near Yellow Rose Court and Nicki Court. Emergency responders were called to the area at around 12:45 p.m. Officers in front of a home on Yellow Rose […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Student caught with gun, drugs at Independence High

A student carried a loaded firearm and marijuana on the Wasco Independence High campus until school staff seized the items on Monday, a Kern County Sheriff's Office advisory report. School staff secured the firearm without incident and contacted the sheriff's office. When officers arrived, they found a loaded 9mm"ghost gun"...
WASCO, CA
delanonow.com

“Rainbow Fentanyl” and YOUR Kids

I have done quite a bit of reading on the rise and threat of fentanyl. This deadly drug has made its way into the United States. If you have a child, you need to know how teens are being targeted and enticed to it. Fentanyl has been considered on the of the deadliest drug threat facing our nation.
DELANO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Cars
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Yuba City, CA
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Bakersfield Channel

Labor Day's Forecast: Heat across the state

Forecast shows likelihood of hotdogs, hamburgers and triple digit heat. And it's not just here in the San Joaquin Valley. Our California Coast is feeling the heat as well, with San Francisco projected to be 85° degrees on Labor Day, San Luis Obispo to be 92° degrees and Los Angeles to be 97° degrees.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on South Union Avenue: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of South Union Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man who was struck by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Insurance Premiums#Skyrocket#Casualty Insurance#The U S Nationwide#Nicb#Flori
Bakersfield Now

Mission at Kern County extend hours after multiple Flex Alerts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today is the third day a statewide Flex Alert has been issued due to the excessive temperatures most of the state is facing as our fourth heat wave of the summer continues. Although summer is quickly winding down, the high temperatures aren't going anywhere for...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Four arrested in Porterville on charges relating to firearms

TULARE COUNTY – It became a neighborhood affair after shots were heard in Porterville and two juveniles and two adults were arrested for several charges relating to firearms. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Wednesday Aug. 31, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Jury awards $73.6M in pipeline explosion trial, largest in Kern history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Friday returned with the largest verdict in Kern County history, awarding a total of $73.6 million to a family that suffered burns and other injuries when a bulldozer sparked a natural gas pipeline explosion. Daniel Rodriguez, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said between the verdict and prior settlements […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Group puts on car show to support Jastro Park memorial

A steady stream of visitors enjoyed a chance to appreciate some classic rides and support those who’ve served as the heat hit 108 degrees Sunday in Bakersfield. The Kern County World War II Memorial Committee’s latest fundraising effort as it sprints to the finish line for a project to honor “the Greatest Generation” at Jastro Park was the display of dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Bakersfield Californian

City to spend $6 million on youth gang violence prevention

Local school districts, nonprofits and community-based organizations will join forces with city government and its police department to reduce gang violence by targeting its root causes through spending millions over the next three years. The city of Bakersfield received a $3.1 million grant from the Board of State and Community...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout

Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility. But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
MOJAVE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sheriffs need help finding the family of deceased man

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for the relatives of a man that died in an accident. According to deputies, 75-year-old Raymond L. Botello, of Pixley died in a traffic accident on August 19. He was taken to Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy