CordovaCann's Star Buds Cannabis Hits Record Monthly Revenue Of 1.26M In August

CordovaCann Corp. LVRLF CDVA, a cannabis-focused consumer products company, provided an update on its Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail operations in Canada. Star Buds Cannabis Co. continues to achieve strong performance to close out the summer. The stores continue to benefit from market share gains despite a difficult economic environment. Gross margin is expanding due to menu optimization and management continues to focus on increasing store profitability with strong cost controls.
Why Lyft Stock Is Sliding Today

Lyft Inc LYFT shares are trading lower Tuesday. BofA Securities initiated coverage on the stock earlier this morning. BofA Securities analyst Michael McGovern initiated coverage on Lyft with an Underperform rating and announced a $14 price target. From Last Week: Lyft Faces Multiple Lawsuits From Drivers, Passengers Against Sexual and...
Lifeist's CannMart Labs Launches New Cannabis Product Category: Shatter

Lifeist Wellness Inc.’s NXTTF LFST M Canadian cannabis business unit compromised of CannMart Inc. and CannMart Labs Inc., has launched a new product category: Shatter. The first new product in the new category, in-house branded Roilty Wedding Shatter, has shipped to retailers in Saskatchewan and is a key part of CannMart’s focus on higher margin revenue streams with the goal to improve profitability.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy John Hancock Invts Trust Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from John Hancock Invts Trust JHI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.2 cents per share. On Friday, John Hancock Invts Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.2 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
World Bank Affiliate IFC Backs Blockchain For Carbon Credits

World Bank affiliate, International Finance Corp (IFC), announced its support for a blockchain-enabled platform to trade carbon credits. IFC wants to attract more support from institutional investors for climate-friendly projects in emerging markets. The finance firm believes that blockchain can help boost the use of carbon offsets to a greater...
Multitoken Cryptocurrency Systems Like This One Could Prove More Resilient Than Single Token Alternatives For Miners

The world of cryptocurrency mining is a highly competitive and often cutthroat business. Although a major trend in recent years has been away from proof of work (PoW), a system that relies heavily on miners running equipment that “mines” new tokens through running intensive computations, and toward proof of stake (PoS), which relies primarily on validators locking large sums of tokens away, PoW remains an incredibly important cornerstone of the cryptoverse.
Short Volatility Alert: Outset Medical, Inc.

On Friday, shares of Outset Medical, Inc. OM experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -4.60% to $16.78. The overall sentiment for OM has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
1 Month Left In Q3

Remember, in 2021 everyone said cash is trash. In 2022, it became the biggest bull market on the planet. Investing is hard. The S&P 500 has been below its 200 day moving average for more than 100 trading days. The longest streak since the Financial Crisis. QQQ QQQ have retraced...
Earnings Outlook For Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry KFY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Korn Ferry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51. Korn Ferry bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.
Golden Cross Appears Before Costco Wholesale Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Costco Wholesale COST. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
$6.6 Million Bet On This Financial Services Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level Ahead Of The Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, remained mostly unchanged around the $19,800 level this morning on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply higher, surpassing toward the $1,650 mark ahead of the much-awaited Merge, expected to start on September 6. The actual Merge, meanwhile, will trigger between September 10 and September 20.
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Makes EV Battery Manufacturing An All-Chinese Affair At The Top As It Leaps Past LG Energy

Competitive positioning in the EV battery market saw a slight change in July. The market is still dominated by Asian players, with CATL the leader of the pack. Warren Buffett-backed BYD Manufacturing Company Limited. BYDDY BYDDF, which has a thriving plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing business, is also making waves in its ancillary EV battery manufacturing business.
