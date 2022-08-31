Read full article on original website
You’ll Never Guess What is The ’22 Most Misspelled Word in Texas
Not to brag, but I was a fourth grade spelling bee champion runner up. Maybe it was like third or fourth place, fourth grade was a long time ago. Suffice it to say I may've peaked when I was 10, long before I moved to Tyler, TX. So, what words...
How Does the Poorest City in Texas Compare to the Richest?
I was looking up some weird facts about Texas trying to find some good content fodder when I stumbled upon a list of the poorest towns and richest cities in Texas. I decided I'd compare both sides of the spectrum. For starters, the poorest city in Texas is Prairie View....
How To Make Pumpkin Spice Pure Texas
Like everyone else, I've been known to follow popular trends. I have already had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and I'll try a big variety of pumpkin spice foods and drinks as the Fall season evolves. Yearning to embrace my new "Texas" home, the pumpkin spice products I've tasted so far have left me unsatisfied.
Chuco Relic Is Turning 10 & Celebrating With A 915 Chuco Fiesta
915 Day is right around the corner and so is the 10-year anniversary of everyone’s favorite local souvenir store, Chuco Relic. To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Chuco Relic will be celebrating OTHER businesses with a weeks long Chuco Fiesta. “We’re going to be celebrating our Chuco Fiesta which is...
Free Alien Ant Farm Concert, Family Activities at UTEP vs NMSU Pregame Party
It’s great to see a renewed interest by UTEP officials in producing a better overall game-day fan experience. This season, that includes a handful of home game pregame parking lot parties with live music, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities. The next one is this Saturday, September 10, prior to the Battle of I-10.
5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso
Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
Alfredo Sauce Lands Former El Paso Anchor In The New York Times
It's not every day a local news anchor makes the national news, and generally when they do, it's followed by a laugh track during the late show line-up. But former KVIA Anchor and Las Cruces native, Kate Bieri, surpassed millions of views on Twitter and Instagram after finding herself in a sticky, thick, and unusual situation.
One Austin TX Organization Is Fighting For Voter/Musicians Rights
Rights are important, no matter who it's for. But fighting for positive change doesn't happen overnight, it takes a ton of time & effort to make things happen. One huge issue in the U.S. is the amount of voting rights people in border towns have & how many people go out & vote.
Is It True? Only Real Texans Know Where this 2-Story Whataburger is Located
Listen, I'm going to share this because I know this is a safe place and I trust you not to make fun of young me. I've lived in Texas about 23 years now, but before I moved to the Tyler, TX area, I thought Whataburger was a made up restaurant for the movie "8 Seconds."
Should Texas Keep School Uniforms Or Should They Be Gone?
"Should I stay or should I go?" No I wasn't quoting The Clash. This is a question that some people have asked about school uniforms...are they necessary or should we get rid of them?. Now a school UNIFORM is different from a dress CODE. A school uniform is... well exactly...
Gold Out El Paso Is Turning El Paso Gold For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
The month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Gold Out El Paso, a local non-profit organization, is aiming at turning the city of El Paso gold to honor all the children who battle cancer at a young age. "All of us have experienced pediatric cancer, that’s why we've...
UTEP Gets Former Greats to Help Promote NMSU Game
Despite starting the season with a pair of losses, the UTEP football team has a huge home game this weekend against New Mexico State. Not only is it the last Battle of I-10 before the Aggies join Conference USA next season, but one of these two teams will win their first game of the 2022 season.
5 Fun & Scary Ghost Walks Happening Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
If you're into the paranormal and investigating places alleged to be haunted, you couldn’t live in a more perfect place. El Paso’s haunted history rivals that of any other city or town in America. Labor Day weekend you can take part in a paranormal investigation inside one of...
Finally East El Paso Can Enjoy A 2nd Rubik’s Location
As a gamer, arcades are some of my favorite places to go to. Not many arcades are left but in El Paso, we do have a couple in town: Funkmeyer's Rec Room, Dave & Busters, Glitch Gaming Center, Adventure Zone, & Bob-O's come to mind. But of course I can't forget about Rubik's.
Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1
We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
Don’t Call it a Paleta Shot Outside of El Paso
A paleta shot is one of my favorites to ask for on a night out. It's sweet, it's got just the right amount of alcohol to get the party started, and apparently, they're only an El Paso thing!. I never even questioned if paleta shots were known outside of the...
Some Texas Children Are Sitting on School Bus Floors
This story is happening not too far from us in New Braunfels, Texas. The mother of two, Courtney Rawson, told news4sanantonio.com, "There were three to a seat and sitting along the floor which, it's not safe." Soon after she learned about her son having to sit on the bus floor, she spent about a quarter of a tank of gas looking for the bus that her son was on.
Battle of I-10 Becomes Must-Win for 0-2 UTEP Football
Two winless programs searching for a win headlines the Battle of I-10 this week, as the Miner football team (0-2) prepares to host their rivals NM State (0-2) on Saturday at the Sun Bowl. Following a 45-13 loss at No. 9 Oklahoma, the pressure is on for UTEP. Coming off...
This Mexican Grill Steakhouse Might Be The Best Kept Secret In Canutillo
*WARNING* The following article includes mouth watering photos that may make you hangry if you haven’t eaten yet. Ok, so I am guilty of eating my steak with….Ketchup. PLEASE DON’T CANCEL ME! But look, it’s because I’m very picky with my steak and if it’s not juicy then I have to add flavor to it, and sometimes that flavor is ketchup.
El Paso Businessman Is Showing Love To The Borderland With New Tequila: El Perro Grande
There’s a new tequila in town and it’s showcasing El Paso and its culture in the best way possible. El Perro Grande is a new tequila brand created by El Paso businessman, Renard Johnson. Johnson is known as a man who always gives back to his community, but...
