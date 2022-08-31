Read full article on original website
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
Fall is the best season. There's no reason to bury the lede. It's a season that's so far ahead of the other three that it's practically on a different planet. And in Maine, it's in another solar system. Being away for college actually made me appreciate the season even more....
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Let's get one thing straight, right away... I am in no way, shape, or form, expert on edible mushrooms. So no matter what you may read here, you should 100% double-check with an authority on Maine's edible shrooms. Some can be extremely toxic, and it's not worth guessing. That said, there are several varieties of delicious fungi growing here. Maybe right in your backyard.
Maine gets its fair share of the spotlight in TV shows, but a lot of them tend to be because they are based off the works of Maine author Stephen King. As we Mainers know, our favorite resident author tends to feature Maine in his novels either through locations or references to something Maine.
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local business. This state was built to...
In many rural parts of the United States, hitchhiking was as commonplace as the random gas station in the middle of nowhere with an old man sitting outside of it. Images of people wearing backpacks and looking for a ride out of town have permeated pop culture for decades. After hitchhiking reached the peak of its popularity in the 1970s, laws began being put in place across the country because of incidents involving motorists and hitchhikers. So, is it illegal to hitchhike in Maine?
As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
If exaggeration was a place you could live, it'd be Maine. We come from the land of fishing stories. We've all grown up hearing tall tales from our grandparents, parents, siblings, you name it. Even our beloved Paul Bunyan. Was he real? Maybe. Although, I've never heard of anyone else who was 47 axe handles tall. But even with all our folklore, Maine's real stories can be just as bizarre.
This happened back in June, but the record still holds. John Templin Jr. and his wife Ceara took their 4-year-old Gracie fishing at Moosehead Lake. John's been fishing Moosehead for most of his life and he's never seen the monster his wife and daughter pulled in back on June 11. The Bangor Daily News did a great story about the day of fishing.
Do you love where you work? See if they made the list for 2022. Mainebiz reported the annual ranking of the best places to work in Maine. This is the 17th year that you have either fist pumped into the air that you work at one, or sighed that once again your employer didn't make the list.
Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3. Theaters Still Struggling. According to CNN, the movie industry has not...
Troop F of the Maine State Police included just a few incidents in their weekly report this week. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police Issue 3 Summonses, 3 Warnings to Woman Pulled Over in Bridgewater. On August 26th, Corporal Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed...
People do the weirdest things for no apparent reason. It's an understatement for sure, but I always wonder what makes people tick sometimes. Especially when it comes to cars. Whether it's driving them, parking them, decorating them, whatever... Mainers make the strangest choices sometimes. I suppose it's a universal thing everywhere, but we seem to get our fair share here.
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
I can’t be the only one that has Googled the generic question, “how much money should I have in my savings account?” just to see if I’m on the right track. The answer obviously changes based on the individual and their circumstances but it’s nice to know what the general consensus is.
Considering the State of Maine deals with between four and six months of snow and ice each year, it should be no surprise that we have the occasional power outage. Clearly, some of the more rural parts of the state are more prone to power outages. But, just how many...
Maine farmers and food processors, including nine in Aroostook County, will share in a $20 million federal grant aimed at expanding in-state production and processing. Governor Janet Mills said the awards through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will help farmers increase the supply of Maine-grown food and meet growing demand. The investment will create and sustain jobs in one of Maine’s heritage industries while “strengthening our food system, supporting economic growth and enhancing Maine’s national reputation for food excellence,” the governor’s office said.
One of the greatest collections of vintage, antique, and classic cars in the world is right here in Maine. The Owls Head Transportation Museum houses over 150 antique automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, and more. Their auction week is going on now, and we thought you would like to see some of the incredible cars that will be put up for auction.
