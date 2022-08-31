ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Big Country 96.9

Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine

I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
Big Country 96.9

Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?

Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Big Country 96.9

That Huge, Mystical White Orb In Your Backyard Is Totally Edible

Let's get one thing straight, right away... I am in no way, shape, or form, expert on edible mushrooms. So no matter what you may read here, you should 100% double-check with an authority on Maine's edible shrooms. Some can be extremely toxic, and it's not worth guessing. That said, there are several varieties of delicious fungi growing here. Maybe right in your backyard.
Big Country 96.9

Is It Actually Illegal to Hitchhike in Maine?

In many rural parts of the United States, hitchhiking was as commonplace as the random gas station in the middle of nowhere with an old man sitting outside of it. Images of people wearing backpacks and looking for a ride out of town have permeated pop culture for decades. After hitchhiking reached the peak of its popularity in the 1970s, laws began being put in place across the country because of incidents involving motorists and hitchhikers. So, is it illegal to hitchhike in Maine?
Big Country 96.9

All These 100% True Facts About Maine Sound 100% Made Up.

If exaggeration was a place you could live, it'd be Maine. We come from the land of fishing stories. We've all grown up hearing tall tales from our grandparents, parents, siblings, you name it. Even our beloved Paul Bunyan. Was he real? Maybe. Although, I've never heard of anyone else who was 47 axe handles tall. But even with all our folklore, Maine's real stories can be just as bizarre.
Big Country 96.9

4-Year-Old Helps Reel in Monster Brook Trout From Moosehead Lake

This happened back in June, but the record still holds. John Templin Jr. and his wife Ceara took their 4-year-old Gracie fishing at Moosehead Lake. John's been fishing Moosehead for most of his life and he's never seen the monster his wife and daughter pulled in back on June 11. The Bangor Daily News did a great story about the day of fishing.
Big Country 96.9

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 22-28

Troop F of the Maine State Police included just a few incidents in their weekly report this week. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police Issue 3 Summonses, 3 Warnings to Woman Pulled Over in Bridgewater. On August 26th, Corporal Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed...
Big Country 96.9

Is This the Absolute Worst Parking Job or Paving Job of All Time?

People do the weirdest things for no apparent reason. It's an understatement for sure, but I always wonder what makes people tick sometimes. Especially when it comes to cars. Whether it's driving them, parking them, decorating them, whatever... Mainers make the strangest choices sometimes. I suppose it's a universal thing everywhere, but we seem to get our fair share here.
Big Country 96.9

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Big Country 96.9

Nine Aroostook County Farm-Based Businesses Receive $250K – $500K Grants

Maine farmers and food processors, including nine in Aroostook County, will share in a $20 million federal grant aimed at expanding in-state production and processing. Governor Janet Mills said the awards through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will help farmers increase the supply of Maine-grown food and meet growing demand. The investment will create and sustain jobs in one of Maine’s heritage industries while “strengthening our food system, supporting economic growth and enhancing Maine’s national reputation for food excellence,” the governor’s office said.
Big Country 96.9

Bidding is Now Open for These Amazing Classic Cars in Maine

One of the greatest collections of vintage, antique, and classic cars in the world is right here in Maine. The Owls Head Transportation Museum houses over 150 antique automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, and more. Their auction week is going on now, and we thought you would like to see some of the incredible cars that will be put up for auction.
