NY1
J’Ouvert and West Indian American Day Parade return to Brooklyn
After two years of virtual celebrations due to the pandemic, J’Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Parade are back in full force Monday in Brooklyn. J’Ouvert, French for “day break,” kicks off at 6 a.m., marking the start of the Caribbean carnival and the West Indian American Day Parade.
NY1
City Limits' David Brand talks Bruckner Boulevard rezoning
Outspoken local community members are fiercely opposing a rezoning of Bruckner Boulevard in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx, despite the approval of the City Planning Commission and the support of Mayor Eric Adams. City Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez has even received violent threats, the Bronx Times reported, despite her...
NY1
This summer was one for the record books
We were sweating it out this summer in New York City. Temperatures did something they haven’t done in more than a decade. We had the most 90-degree days this summer since 2010. The tally was 30 days at La Guardia airport, 24 at Central Park and 16 at JFK airport. During a typical summer, we see about 15 ninety degree days.
NY1
West Indian Day Parade to have large NYPD presence
Massive crowds are gearing up to pack areas in Brooklyn around Eastern Parkway and Flatbush Avenue for the West Indian Day Parade and other activities. But the NYPD is gearing up as well. “A large presence of uniformed cops and community affairs officers will be present and deployed,” said assistant...
NY1
NYC sues Starbucks for firing union organizer
New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection is suing Starbucks for violating the city’s “just cause” protections for wrongful termination of a union organizer, the city announced Friday. According to DCWP’s investigation, the Starbucks location illegally fired Austin Locke, a longtime barista and union...
NY1
These streets will close for J'Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade
The West Indian Day Parade and J’Ouvert are returning to Brooklyn on Monday — and a handful of streets will be closed to traffic to make way for the festivities. The city’s official J’Ouvert festival will kick off at Grand Army Plaza at 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 and end at 11 a.m., the NYPD said in a press release.
NY1
Alleged delivery driver killer’s wife indicted on gun charges
The wife of a Queens man accused of killing a Chinese food delivery driver in April was indicted on gun charges by the Queens district attorney Friday. The indictment came after officials found eight illegal weapons — six of them semi-automatic — along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside her Briarwood apartment in June as they were investigating her husband, 51-year-old Glenn Hirsch.
