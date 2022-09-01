We were sweating it out this summer in New York City. Temperatures did something they haven’t done in more than a decade. We had the most 90-degree days this summer since 2010. The tally was 30 days at La Guardia airport, 24 at Central Park and 16 at JFK airport. During a typical summer, we see about 15 ninety degree days.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO