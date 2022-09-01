Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
US News and World Report
Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
US News and World Report
Russian Diaspora in Germany Holds Rare Rally Against Sanctions
COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters marched in the western city of Cologne on Sunday to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow invaded its neighbour earlier this year. The rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry
(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
US News and World Report
Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say
AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Aide Posts Photo of Ukraine Soldiers Taking Back Southern Village
(Reuters) - A senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labeled as being in a southern region Kyiv has been targeting in a new counter-offensive. "Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the...
US News and World Report
Zambia Not to Pay Euro Bond Due in September - Finance Minister
LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambia will not be paying its $750 million euro bond due in September until new terms of payment are agreed between the government and bondholders, its Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a $1.3 billion, 38-month loan programme, a...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
US News and World Report
Russian Services Sector Slips Back Into Contraction in August -PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's service sector inched back into contraction in August, with broadly unchanged levels of output, a business survey showed on Monday, as consumer demand waned and firms reduced workforce numbers. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in August, down from 54.7 in July...
US News and World Report
Court Shuts Down Novaya Gazeta, One of Russia's Last Independent Media
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia's few remaining independent news outlets, was stripped of its media licence on Monday, and in effect banned from operating. Russia's media watchdog Rozkomnadzor had accused it of failing to provide documents related to a change of ownership in 2006. Speaking outside court,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Announces Probe After Grenade Explosion Injures 15
(Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said a criminal investigation was opened into an explosion of a grenade launcher at a children's event in Chernihiv that wounded several people. Fifteen people, including eight children, were wounded in the accident at an unplanned exhibition of military equipment on Saturday...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Takes Three Settlements in South, East
(Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday marked progress in a counter-offensive Ukraine that began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south, a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east of the country. He did not say precisely where the territories...
US News and World Report
Poland to Order 48 Krab Howitzers for Nearly $800 Million
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will order 48 more AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers and 36 accompanying vehicles from local arms producer Huta Stalowa Wola for 3.8 billion zlotys ($797 million), National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday. "This is a second contract, the first was concluded in 2016, and is...
US News and World Report
Turkish Court Orders Pro-Kurdish Politician Jailed on Terrorism Charge
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ordered the pre-trial jailing of a pro-Kurdish member of parliament on a terrorism charge, Istanbul police and her lawyer said, while her party called the detention illegitimate and unethical. Semra Guzel, a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), had her parliamentary immunity...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Annual Inflation Passes 80% After Interest Rate Cut
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s annual inflation passed 80% in August, according to official data on Monday, further hitting consumers facing high energy, food and housing costs. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 80.21% from a year earlier, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous month.
US News and World Report
Taiwan's ProLogium Seeks European Site for $8bln Battery Plant
(Reuters) - Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co has shortlisted four European countries - France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom - for an $8 billion solid-state lithium battery plant, consulting firm Accuracy said on Monday. ProLogium has appointed Accuracy to find a location for the plant, which should have...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says Two Chinese Fighters Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Two Chinese fighter jets crossed on Sunday the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
US News and World Report
India Agency Searches Payment Firms in Chinese Lending Probe
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it was searching the premises of online payment companies as part of an investigation of Chinese-controlled firms and individuals suspected of illicit lending practices. The payment companies included Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services Ltd, the...
US News and World Report
Private Cessna Aircraft Crashes off Coast of Latvia
VILNIUS (Reuters) - A private Cessna plane crashed off the coast of Latvia on Sunday evening, Sweden's rescue service said, after NATO scrambled jets to follow its erratic course. The Austrian-registered Cessna 551 aircraft was flying from Jerez in southern Spain, from where it took off at 1256 GMT without...
US News and World Report
Ransomware Group BlackCat Behind Italy's GSE Hacking, Researchers Say
STOCKHOLM/MILAN (Reuters) - Hacking group BlackCat was behind a recent attack on Italy's state-owned energy services firm GSE, stole a massive amount of data and threatened to publish if their demands were not met, according to security researchers and documents seen by Reuters. In a ransomware attack, hackers steal data...
