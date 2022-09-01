Read full article on original website
Head of Russian oil giant that criticized Ukraine war dies after reportedly falling from hospital window
The head of a Russian oil giant that criticized President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine died Thursday after reportedly falling out of his hospital window. Lukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov died after falling from a window of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the situation.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Honour or Disgrace - How Russia Has Buried Its Past Leaders
(Reuters) - Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, will be buried on Saturday in Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery but there is no official day of mourning and it will not be a state funeral. Here are some details of the funerals and burials of previous Soviet and Russian...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Aide Posts Photo of Ukraine Soldiers Taking Back Southern Village
(Reuters) - A senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labeled as being in a southern region Kyiv has been targeting in a new counter-offensive. "Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the...
US News and World Report
Russian Diaspora in Germany Holds Rare Rally Against Sanctions
COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters marched in the western city of Cologne on Sunday to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow invaded its neighbour earlier this year. The rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by...
US News and World Report
Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say
AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry
(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Announces Probe After Grenade Explosion Injures 15
(Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said a criminal investigation was opened into an explosion of a grenade launcher at a children's event in Chernihiv that wounded several people. Fifteen people, including eight children, were wounded in the accident at an unplanned exhibition of military equipment on Saturday...
US News and World Report
Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Czech Government, EU and NATO
PRAGUE (Reuters) - An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO. Organisers of the demonstration from a number of far-right and fringe political...
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
US News and World Report
Clashes Rock Outskirts of Libyan Capital
TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan armed factions fought in the western outskirts of Tripoli late on Friday and early Saturday as forces aligned with Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's government further consolidated their control over the capital. Fighting took place in Warshafala, a district west of Tripoli that has been the site of repeated...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Takes Three Settlements in South, East
(Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday marked progress in a counter-offensive Ukraine that began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south, a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east of the country. He did not say precisely where the territories...
US News and World Report
Court Shuts Down Novaya Gazeta, One of Russia's Last Independent Media
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia's few remaining independent news outlets, was stripped of its media licence on Monday, and in effect banned from operating. Russia's media watchdog Rozkomnadzor had accused it of failing to provide documents related to a change of ownership in 2006. Speaking outside court,...
US News and World Report
Poland to Order 48 Krab Howitzers for Nearly $800 Million
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will order 48 more AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers and 36 accompanying vehicles from local arms producer Huta Stalowa Wola for 3.8 billion zlotys ($797 million), National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday. "This is a second contract, the first was concluded in 2016, and is...
US News and World Report
Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian During West Bank Clash, Ministry Says
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Israel's military said security forces had arrested five people suspected of what it called terrorist activity in and around the city of Jenin when a riot erupted.
US News and World Report
Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes for 'Sustainable' Nuclear Deal
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is seeking the closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among other guarantees, in order to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday. "An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees...
US News and World Report
Russian Services Sector Slips Back Into Contraction in August -PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's service sector inched back into contraction in August, with broadly unchanged levels of output, a business survey showed on Monday, as consumer demand waned and firms reduced workforce numbers. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in August, down from 54.7 in July...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says Two Chinese Fighters Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Two Chinese fighter jets crossed on Sunday the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
US News and World Report
Israel Aerospace Gets Drone Jamming Deal From Asian Country
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Monday it received a deal to supply systems that jam communications and navigation in drones to an unnamed country in Asia. Terms of the contract, which comprised several dozens of mobile systems, were not disclosed. IAI said the use of...
US News and World Report
Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
