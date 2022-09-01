ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

News Channel 3-12

Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground

The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The post Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Lompoc Record

Pale Blue Dot granted 5th extension for Lompoc space center project

Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after the City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third. The memorandum of understanding, which the council voted to...
LOMPOC, CA
travellemming.com

17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)

Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
MORRO BAY, CA
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

House sells for $1.7 million in Los Osos, California

A spacious house built in 1976 located in the 2800 block of Rodman Drive in Los Osos has a new owner. The 2,170-square-foot property was sold on July 26, 2022 for $1,685,000, or $776 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Pismo Beach woman arrested for assault, child endangerment

A 49-year-old Pismo Beach woman is in jail after she allegedly rammed her car into a vehicle with a child inside in Cayucos on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Department. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a woman attempting to ram a child with her...
PISMO BEACH, CA

