Tap water in 6 SLO County communities smells ‘musty.’ Here’s why
The water is still safe to drink.
kcbx.org
Santa Maria finalizes developer agreement to help revitalize downtown district
The City of Santa Maria is working with a local development company to construct a five-story building with housing and retail space that the city hopes will help revitalize downtown. Earlier this year, local developer Vernon Property Group purchased a nearby discount store to convert into apartments. Now, they’re purchasing...
Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground
The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The post Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Drivers heading to the Oceano Dunes stuck in traffic
Many locals and visitors were going to the Oceano Dunes for some Labor Day weekend activities, but the got stuck in the mess.
Lompoc Record
Pale Blue Dot granted 5th extension for Lompoc space center project
Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after the City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third. The memorandum of understanding, which the council voted to...
Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption. The post Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pinedorado Parade returns to Cambria — to the delight of heat-fleeing crowds
See photos from today’s festivities in Cambria.
travellemming.com
17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)
Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What are the five most expensive homes that sold in Los Osos the week of Aug. 21?
In total, 5 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past two weeks in the week of August 21, with an average price of $829,200. The average price per square foot was $607.
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in North SLO County the week of Aug. 21?
In total, 40 real estate sales were registered in the area during the the past week, with an average price of $733,175. The average price per square foot ended up at $402.
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
SLO County farm has one of the best pumpkin patches in the nation, Yelp says
The farm grows more than 60 varieties of pumpkins.
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Aug. 21
In total, 7 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last three weeks in the week of August 21, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $644.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
House sells for $1.7 million in Los Osos, California
A spacious house built in 1976 located in the 2800 block of Rodman Drive in Los Osos has a new owner. The 2,170-square-foot property was sold on July 26, 2022 for $1,685,000, or $776 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. partnered to offer a free family swim day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center Saturday. The post Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Courthouse News Service
Once vanished, the Pismo clam is back — and Pismo Beach is thrilled
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (CN) — In a 1957 Merrie Melodies cartoon, a feverishly tunneling Bugs Bunny bursts through the soil, raises his arms, and gleefully announces, “Well, here we are — Pismo Beach and all the clams we can eat!”. While that episode has long provided a...
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police conduct DUI checkpoint, screen 241 vehicles
The Santa Maria Police Department conducted another DUI checkpoint Friday night through early Saturday morning. Police say they arrested one of the drivers for DUI while conducting the checkpoint.
calcoastnews.com
Pismo Beach woman arrested for assault, child endangerment
A 49-year-old Pismo Beach woman is in jail after she allegedly rammed her car into a vehicle with a child inside in Cayucos on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Department. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a woman attempting to ram a child with her...
