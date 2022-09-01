ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Diablo, CA
Government
Local
California Industry
City
Diablo, CA
State
California State
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
californiaglobe.com

Latest Attack on Proposed Sites Reservoir – Not Enough Water

When it comes to attacking anything that will make so much as a scratch in the earth, California’s environmentalists never run out of arguments, and their litigators never run out of money. So it goes with the proposed Sites Reservoir, which is enduring a withering new bombardment from environmentalists...
CALIFORNIA STATE
piedmontexedra.com

LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Cunningham
Person
Gavin Newsom
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
benitolink.com

A look back at history: The 1930 Watsonville race riots

Dioscoro Recio Sr. in Watsonville, 1929. (Photo cropped for article.) Photo courtesy Dioscoro Recio Jr. Filipino farm worker Fermin Tobera was slain by a bullet fired from a group of 500 white locals on Jan. 23, 1930 seeking to throw out Filipino farm hands. The crowd was accusing the workers of taking away their jobs and their women.
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Diablo Canyon Power Plant#Pg E#Senate
LocalNewsMatters.org

State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature

State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California Attorney General: Don’t get ripped off during the heat wave

Don’t get ripped off during the heat wave. That was the warning from California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday as the southern part of the state endured a second day of triple-digit temperatures that pushed air conditioners to the limit. “Going into Labor Day weekend, Californians across the state are bracing for brutal temperatures that will strain […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
californiaglobe.com

California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave

The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy