The Smoke Forecast in Wyoming Is Looking Grim
Much of Wyoming noticed the smoke rolling in over the Labor Day weekend. Sorry to say it's going to get worse before it gets better. As you can see by this smoke map, below, there are fires up in the mountains of Montana and Idaho. Go to AirMap for daily...
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and without a doubt is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park of scaling one of the world famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
Wanted Utah felon arrested after Nebraska police respond to crash
A man who had a warrant out for his arrest in Cache County since December 2021 was found over the weekend in Nebraska.
Wyoming Called “RUDE” By People Who Have Never Been Here
According to the website, Zippia, Wyoming comes in as the 13th most rude state in the US. But hold on, the people who did this study have never been to Wyoming, so how the hell do they know? That's typical of these studies. To determine which states are the rudest,...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Wyomingites Say THIS Is The Right Time To Decorate For Fall
Pumpkin Spice Lattes were officially released into the Universe this year on August 30th. And while many Fall loving folks cheered, a fair amount of people felt like it was way too early. While I personally think there is never a right time to release Pumpkin Spice Lattes because they...
Spectacular Wyoming Roadside Attractions That You Must See
The Cowboy state has the smallest population in the United States, but we have plenty of wide open spaces. That means we have room for lots and lots of stuff. There are a lot of cool things to see, but you might have to drive a way to get there.
Check Out Pictures from This Years Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show
On Monday, the annual Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show was held at the Sunrise Shopping Center and hosted by the Rockin Burgers N Dogs and. Advance Auto Parts. The winner of the hotdog eating contest eating 19 hotdogs, Johnny, was the same person who won the contest last year.
2022 Gun Sales In Wyoming Higher Than Most Other States
No, really, guns make us happy. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world. Gun sales in the U.S. are not going down, but up. WAY UP!. Despite the best efforts of the anti-gun movement, we just can't seem to get enough of them. In Wyoming, an estimated...
That’s Not “STEAMBOAT” On Wyoming’s License Plate
HERESY! How dare I claim that the horse on Wyoming's license plate is NOT the famous Steamboat?. Steamboat is Wyoming's most famous bucking horse. Few could ride him and those who did were impressed at how powerful that horse was and how hard he made it on the rider. But...
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Tourist Gets Busted Walking on Old Faithful, Immediately Regrets It
I don't understand how tourists will never follow the simple rules when visiting the oldest national park in the country. It's not that hard. Yellowstone National Park is the most popular place to visit in Montana every summer, and visitors come from all over the world to see the sights and wildlife in the park. The only problem is that many visitors can't follow the rules or guidelines and end up damaging the park or getting hurt.
Progress update on the Billings Bypass Project
Progress on the Billings Bypass Project is moving along after over a decade of planning. Each day, the city is one step closer to connecting the Billings Heights to Lockwood.
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
10 Wonders of Eastern Wyoming That Prove We’re More Than Yellowstone
A lot of attention is paid to Wyoming's west side, with the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone calling folks from all over the world. But the east side of Wyoming has an area just as large that will take you just as long to explore. Let's have a look at Wyoming...
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?
More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
