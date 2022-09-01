ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Why Greenland Is Now So Much Cooler Than Iceland

There was a time, not so long ago, that Iceland seemed like a whimsical, far-flung, and maybe slightly bizarre place to take a vacation. When you told them about your trip, friends would shake their heads and say things like, “You’re going WHERE? But isn’t it, like, super-icy there?” (Insert slow head shake.) “OK, dude, have it your way—enjoy the cold.”Fast-forward to today. Now, everyone’s been to Iceland. Everyone. Or, if not everyone, a lot of people. And many showed up there this summer. Many, many more. Filling up the hotel elevators and taking all the spots at the bar...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Moment terrified seals scramble off rocks and plummet into sea after being spooked by family on jet-skis - as experts warn holidaymakers to keep their distance

Wildlife experts have issued a warning to holidaymakers after a family of jet-skiers were filmed spooking a herd of seals off the Cornwall coast, endangering them. The jet-skiers terrified the seals, which were hauled-out on rocks by getting too close, causing them to scramble off the rocks and plummet into the sea in terror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Iceland#Lore#Folklore#Design Shop
The Independent

Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
ACCIDENTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Andrei Tapalaga

People Once Ate Egyptian Mummies and Could Not Get Enough of Them

Examination of a Mummy by Paul Dominique Philippoteaux at a "Unwrapping Party" 1891.Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. There are many bizarre traditions that have come and gone throughout the history of humanity, but we cannot forget the mummy craze that has been seen throughout the 19th century. This so-called craze had indoctrinated the wealthy western society in the belief that consuming prehistoric Egyptian mummies had great health benefits that would lead to a longer and better life.
AFP

Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'

When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
MOVIES
ARTnews

Rare Frescos Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple in Italy

Archaeologists recovered parts of the frescoed walls and ceiling from the 2,000-year-old Cupra temple in Cupra Marittima, Italy, last week. Intact interior frescos of this kind are extremely rare. The frescos are painted in blue, yellow, red, black, and green hues, and decorated with such motifs as flowery garlands, candelabra, and tiny palms. They were discovered during excavations that began in July under the direction of the University of Naples L’Orientale and the local town council. Built at the start of the 1st century CE, the temple was dedicated to the Etruscan-turned-Roman goddess Cupra. It served as the spiritual hub of Cupra...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Massive Prehistoric Complex, with More than 500 Standing Stones, Found in Southern Spain

One of the largest megalithic complexes in Europe was discovered in Huelva, Spain. More than 500 standing stones were found during a land survey for an anticipated avocado plantation. Located along the Spain-Portugal border, the land on which the stones sit spans roughly 1,500 acres. Before granting a permit to begin the avocado plantation, regional authorities requested a survey, which in turn revealed the stones. There, at the La Torre-La Janera site, archaeologists found various types of megaliths, including standing stones, dolmens, mounds, coffin-like stone boxes called cists, and enclosures, ranging from three to ten feet high. “This is the biggest and most...
WORLD
The Independent

Medieval massacre: Scientists shed new light on English antisemitic atrocities

A team of British scientists has revealed the first definitive archaeological evidence from the antisemitic massacres that raged across Europe between the 11th and 15th centuries.Historical records show tens of thousands of Jews were slaughtered by antisemitic mobs in medieval Europe – but, until now, no confirmed trace of the victims had ever been found.However, scientists from the Natural History Museum identified a group of medieval massacre victims as Jewish, using DNA from limb and ear bones.It is only over the past six years that easily accessible archaeological analysis techniques have become sufficiently advanced to differentiate between DNA from the...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Dutch paradise: my stay at one of the world’s biggest manmade nature reserves

The noise of the town had faded away and there was nothing on the horizon. No windmills, boats, islands or dikes. Ahead was the void of a glassy-calm lake that stretched for 270 sq miles around us. The landscape was static, empty, elemental. “We’re trying to wipe the slate clean and create a new natural paradise,” said Roel Posthoorn, my Dutch host. “I think the heavens would approve.”
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy