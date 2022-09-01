Read full article on original website
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
cbs4local.com
Overnight deadly motorcycle accident left I-10 East closed early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Early Sunday the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call on I-10 east. This incident was a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in I-10 area near Vinton, officials say. Officials say, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. El Paso...
cbs4local.com
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
KVIA
El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
cbs4local.com
Officer-involved shooting reported after aggravated robbery at northeast El Paso Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An officer-involved shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Friday evening after an aggravated robbery at a Walmart. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at the 7600 block of Hondo Pass. Officers said they were responding to a theft call.
cbs4local.com
Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
KFOX 14
Manhunt underway after El Paso bank robbed by man covered in disguise
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank. He was covered head to toe in disguise. The GECU bank at 10425 Vista del Sol in east El Paso was robbed Friday morning. A man entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. and shots...
Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
Texas bicyclist deaths continue to climb; TxDOT campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDOT will deploy highly visible “walking billboards” on Sep. 6 in high-traffic areas to remind drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to safely share the road. In El Paso, there were 158 traffic crashes involving pedestrians last year, resulting in 15 fatalities and 37 serious injuries. The city also saw 48 traffic […]
Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Officer-involved shooting began with an armed robbery at Walmart neighborhood market
EL PASO, Texas -- The shooting happened near The White Sands Federal Credit Union on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. It all began with the robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood market a few blocks east Police believe the suspect tried to run away, but officers began a chase. Investigators...
EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
27-year-old airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A 27-year-old female was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso after being seriously injured in an ATV rollover Saturday morning. The Sunland Park Fire Department told ABC-7 that the rollover occurred around 9:00 a.m. right off of Highway 136 in Santa Teresa, near an off-roading area that locals The post 27-year-old airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash in Santa Teresa appeared first on KVIA.
Body found in vehicle near State Road 404
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
KVIA
Las Cruces high schools gather for car wash fundraiser in support of injured Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– The city’s four major high school football teams in Las Cruces will collectively host a car wash fundraiser Sunday from 9 am to 12. The car wash is in support of Abraham Romero, the Organ Mountain High School student who was taken off the field in an ambulance during a football game in Deming last week.
KVIA
Overnight motorcycle crash leaves one person in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas - Special traffic investigators responded to the scene of an overnight crash involving a motorcycle in Far East El Paso. The crash happened at the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd and Sun Fire Blvd, according to First Responders. It was reportedly a single-vehicle crash, according to officials.
The Most Infuriating Thing El Paso Drivers Do
What is the most infuriating thing El Paso drivers do?. As often as we're all on the road, it's a safe assumption someone behind the wheel has ticked you off. I’m out there every day and most days at least one ignorant or inconsiderate fool has made me want to punch a baby. Of course, I never would, I mean, babies are adorable and all that, but that’s how infuriated driving on the mean streets of El Paso can make me feel.
