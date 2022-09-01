ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
SFGate

This Week: Trade gap, consumer borrowing, Kroger earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Commerce Department delivers its monthly snapshot of the nation’s trade gap Wednesday. The gap between the value of goods and services the U.S. sells abroad and what it buys narrowed in June to...
ECONOMY
SFGate

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers of 2022

(Ad) The position that’s most comfortable for you to fall asleep in is highly personal. While some researchers suggest sleeping on your back can alleviate most neck and back pain, you may prefer to sleep on your side, like 74% of the population does.“I actually advise my patients that the best sleeping position is on your non-dominant side with a pillow between your legs,” says Dr. Jordan Burns, a chiropractor and owner of ProWellness Chiropractic in Fishers, Indiana. “Your non-dominant side is less sensitive. The pillow allows your pelvis and low back to remain in a neutral position, and neurologically, your brain feels more secure knowing that your dominant side is protecting your heart and other organs.”
LIFESTYLE
Florida State
SFGate

This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'

There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
EUREKA, CA

