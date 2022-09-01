Read full article on original website
GM And LG Start Manufacturing EV Battery Cells In Ohio
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have started production at their 2.8-million-square-foot Ultium Cells LLC plant in Ohio. The plant currently employs more than 800 people and production will be ramped up throughout the year where the workforce will grow to 1,300. Reuters notes that Ohio governor Mike DeWine toured the Ultium plant on Wednesday.
China’s EV Brands Temporarily Shielded From U.S. Ban On Nvidia Chips To Region
Chinese automakers that rely on Nvidia chips for their autonomous technologies are breathing a sigh of relief after it emerged that they won’t be affected by a U.S. ban on exports to the region, at least not yet. Shares in Nvidia, which claims the autonomous tech market is its...
