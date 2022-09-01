ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

GM And LG Start Manufacturing EV Battery Cells In Ohio

General Motors and LG Energy Solution have started production at their 2.8-million-square-foot Ultium Cells LLC plant in Ohio. The plant currently employs more than 800 people and production will be ramped up throughout the year where the workforce will grow to 1,300. Reuters notes that Ohio governor Mike DeWine toured the Ultium plant on Wednesday.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy