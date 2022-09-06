ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

ABC News

This sheet pan pork chop recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner

A simple sheet-pan dinner can be a weeknight warrior when it comes to time-saving techniques that still boast big flavor and minimal effort. "Good Morning America" tapped three-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author Danielle Walker for a healthy, hearty pork chop dinner recipe offering both flavor and time saving.
RECIPES
Salon

Jammy eggs are the best party eggs

In 2009, Anthony Bourdain coined the term "egg slut" as a descriptor for a chef who simply adds an egg to everything to make it better. It was a prescient moment, as the impending new decade ushered in what the late food critic Jonathan Gold referred to as the phenomenon of the "era of Egg on Everything."
RECIPES
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss

Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer

Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
RECIPES
The US Sun

Can you put foil in an air fryer?

AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
HOME & GARDEN
