epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears's dad saved her life by setting up a conservatorship
Kevin Federline is continuing to fight a public battle with ex-wife Britney Spears. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Federline, 44, explained why he feels that the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, was doing the right thing by assuming legal control over her life back in 2008 after multiple hospitalizations.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Emmy Award for Marvel's 'What If … ?'
Chadwick Boseman has won a posthumous Emmy Award for his final performance. During the first night of this year's Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, the late screen icon received the character voice-over performance award for his work in the Marvel series "What If … ?" Boseman's fellow nominees included F. Murray Abraham ("Moon Knight"), Julie Andrews ("Bridgerton"), Maya Rudolph ("Big Mouth"), Stanley Tucci ("Central Park"), Jessica Walter ("Archer") and Jeffrey Wright ("What If … ?").
Chris Rock criticizes Will Smith's apology for Oscars slap
Chris Rock isn't interested in the public apology video Will Smith posted on social media months after slapping the comedian at the Oscars. During a performance with Dave Chappelle at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday evening, Rock, 57, responded to Smith's apology by saying "f*** your hostage video," Deadline reported.
Emmys: Adele and Obama Among Early Winners; Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Honor for What If...?
The Primetime Emmys don’t air until Monday, Sept. 12, but the Television Academy is getting a head start by way of the Creative Arts awards. Honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television genres, the Creative Arts Emmys are being handed out Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (An edited presentation will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on FXX.)
'House of the Dragon' episode 4 preview teases a 'vile accusation' and a very hard choice
While House of the Dragon episode three briefly transported us to epic Game of Thrones battle mode, it looks episode four will be back to the good ol' scheming we're used to. In the preview above we see Prince Daemon back in King's Landing, and the question of King Viserys' heir still at the top of everyone's minds. Then, abruptly, we see Otto Hightower delivering news of a rumour to the King, who doesn't seem at all happy about it.
