Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Top 10 Overreactions from Week 1 of 2022 College Football Season
College football is officially back. During Week 1's loaded slate of games, we got our first look at which teams are for real and which teams aren't. It's easy to make broad assumptions about any program after just the first game of the season. But after a long offseason, you can't really blame us for having some strong takeaways. In this piece, we'll try to put together some of the biggest overreactions.
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 1?
It has been 204 days since the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. In those six months and change, we have seen dozens of free agents sign with new teams. Witnessed massive trades that shook up the NFL landscape. Watched hundreds of new players enter the league. And seen at least one future Hall of Famer retire—and then un-retire.
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Are Shooting Up Boards After Week 1
We still have to wait for a week for the NFL season to kick off but the start of college football meant a jumpstart on studying up for the 2023 NFL draft. At this point, the big names in the 2023 draft class are already well-known. Stars like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are already household names after huge seasons last year. However, a lot can happen and NFL draft stock is volatile every college football season.
Report: Jayden Daniels to Start at QB for LSU in Opener vs. FSU
Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for LSU in Sunday's season opener against Florida State, per Brody Miller of The Athletic. The Arizona State transfer beat out Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job, with Miller reporting Daniels is expected to play all game. Daniels spent three seasons with the...
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1
It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation. Well, not entirely. AP No. 14 USC did put a 66-14 hurting on Rice with help from not one, not...
Notre Dame's Offense Slammed by Fans for Underwhelming Effort in Loss to OSU
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-10 on Saturday in their 2022 season opener at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and the team's offense had an abysmal evening. Quarterback Tyler Buchner completed just 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards. Buchner, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime and...
Iowa Survives South Dakota State's Upset Bid 7-3 Behind 2 Safeties in Bizarre Opener
Amid all the excitement around the country for the triumphant return of college football on Saturday was a game between South Dakota State and Iowa that set the sport back several decades. The Hawkeyes survived a disgusting display of offense with a 7-3 victory over the Jackrabbits, but no one...
Highlights: Arch Manning Throws 3 TD in Win; 5-Star QB Has Committed to Texas
Arch Manning—the nephew of former superstar NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning—got his senior season of high school off to a solid start Friday. According to Barry Werner of Yahoo Sports, Manning attempted only 14 passes in a...
Dawn Staley: 'Gut Feeling' Led to Canceling South Carolina's Games vs. BYU
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley had a "gut feeling" that led her to cancel the team's home-and-home series with BYU. "I slept on it a few nights, I woke up with the same gut feeling I should not put our players in that situation," she said of her decision, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).
Georgia's Kirby Smart on Oregon HC Dan Lanning: 'He Knows We Have Better Players'
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was feeling good following his team's 49-3 victory over No. 11 Oregon in Saturday's season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Speaking to reporters after the game, Smart took a little dig at Oregon's roster while complimenting head coach Dan Lanning. "He's gonna do a really good...
Tennessee Titans Are Set Up to Be NFL's Biggest Dud of 2022
The Tennessee Titans are a prime regression candidate this season after tying for the AFC's best record last year. Since Mike Vrabel took over as the team's head coach, the Titans posted a 41-24 record with tangible improvement every season and back-to-back division titles during the last two. Tennessee plays a fundamentally sound, smart and hard-nosed brand of football under Vrabel's direction. None of that is going to change. But circumstances do.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Free-Agent Contracts Bears Must Pursue After Preseason
Matt Eberflus has completed his first training camp as the Chicago Bears' head coach, and he's been on the sideline for a trio of preseason games. Now, it's almost time for him to lead the team into a regular-season contest for the first time. The Bears are set to open...
Report: Saints OT Trevor Penning Won't Miss Rookie Season After Surgery on Injury
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning might be able to play this season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Penning "has a chance" to be ready by early November after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his foot. Rapoport noted that at the least Penning will be able...
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release
The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
LIV Golf 2022: Dustin Johnson Defeats Niemann, Lahiri in Playoff in Boston
Dustin Johnson walked it off in a playoff against Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri to win LIV Golf's Boston Invitational on Sunday. With the light fading at The Oaks Golf Course at The International, it looked like the three would have to wait until Monday to determine a winner. Johnson had other plans, however.
