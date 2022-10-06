ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter finally appears to confirm edit button and people have thoughts

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Twitter has announced it is officially working on an edit button feature - and people are divided about it.

On Thursday, the site tweeted , "If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button".

The edit feature will allow users to change a tweet they made within 30 minutes of sending it out, something some users have been requesting for many years .

For people who have misspelled or made grammatically errors in tweets, the news is exciting but the feature is also highly controversial as some believe it could be used to alter history or used to gaslight people.

"This is happening and you'll be okay," Twitter added reassuring users it may be a good thing.

In a Twitter blog post , the company said edited tweets will appear with an icon and timestamp to indicate the tweet was changed. Additionally, an edit history will be viewable to users when they click the icon.

Many people welcomed the addition of a Twitter edit button. Other platforms like Meta's Instagram and Facebook have integrated edit button features without facing too many issues.

One of the reasons people supported Elon Musk's potential Twitter takeover was because he wanted to add an edit feature .

But other people scoffed at the idea of a button, feeling that it takes away the purpose and authenticity of Twitter.


The feature is currently being beta tested for glitches and feedback but will become available paying Twitter Blue users later this month.

"The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet," Twitter wrote. "We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets."

Indy100

Indy100

