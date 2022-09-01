Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois’ corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
wmay.com
Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
wmay.com
FOP Rips Conditions Inside Illinois Prisons
A law enforcement group says conditions in Illinois prisons are getting more dangerous for staff and inmates alike… and accuses the Department of Corrections of doing nothing to improve the situation. The Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263 claims the department has created an “anti-law enforcement, criminal-centered environment”...
wmay.com
Two Dead In House Explosion Near LaSalle
Two people have died in a house explosion in north central Illinois. The incident happened late Saturday morning at a home just outside LaSalle. There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion, but the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were both called in to investigate.
