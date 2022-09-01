ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

FOP Rips Conditions Inside Illinois Prisons

A law enforcement group says conditions in Illinois prisons are getting more dangerous for staff and inmates alike… and accuses the Department of Corrections of doing nothing to improve the situation. The Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263 claims the department has created an “anti-law enforcement, criminal-centered environment”...
wmay.com

Two Dead In House Explosion Near LaSalle

Two people have died in a house explosion in north central Illinois. The incident happened late Saturday morning at a home just outside LaSalle. There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion, but the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were both called in to investigate.
LASALLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy