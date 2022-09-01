Read full article on original website
Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?
Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
True Or False? Do We Have Scorpions In North Dakota?
Do we have scorpions in North Dakota? The only scorpions I had heard of before were the ones that "Rock You Like a Hurricane." As far as the little scary creature scorpions, being born and raised in eastern North Dakota, I was thinking FALSE. I've never seen or even heard of somebody in North Dakota with a scorpion encounter before. As it turns out I was WRONG.
BUY NOW! Waterfowl Hunting In ND Requires Federal Stamp
ATTENTION WATERFOWL HUNTERS!! Not just across North Dakota, but across the United States a federal duck stamp is being required for waterfowl hunters 16 and older beginning September 1, 2022 as well as a state license. Waterfowl includes ducks, swans, geese, mergansers, and coots!. federal waterfowl stamp, us fish and...
Is It Against The Law To Drive Barefoot In North Dakota?
A lot of people do. Not me, to be honest feet absolutely disgust me. Most people have plenty of fungi associated with their feet and walking around barefoot certainly doesn't help that. Let's be honest, most people don't vacuum and clean their vehicles as often as they should. My hand...
North Dakota Country Fest Announces 2nd Artist For 2023
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
North Dakota’s Most Asked Relationship Question Is Hilarious!
We all have questions about relationships. Navigating our way through the dating world in 2022 isn't easy. I couldn't help but notice that CenturyLink put together a map of each state's most-search relationship questions -- the results are nothing short of cringey. How It Works. The company analyzed Google Data...
Do You Think Teachers In North Dakota Had Summer Off?
If I were you, I'd choose my words very carefully...or your next stop is the principal's office!. Go ahead and say teachers have summers off. See how that works for ya. Having years of experience as a radio host, I've learned my job is to entertain other than to agitate. With the exception of this certain September morning, just a few short years ago. With back to school still fresh in everyone's brain, I made a comment along the lines of...
North Dakota’s Spectacular Way Of Saying Thank You Heroes!
What is the best way to say thank you to those who have given and sacrificed so much? Not sure we can answer that. Not sure if there is ever a way to say thank you to the levels that so many deserve. But we can at least step back, watch, and observe.
Ten Of The Top Viewed YouTube Videos About North Dakota
From YouTube's humble beginnings to becoming the second most visited website on the planet, content has been crammed onto the platform at an amazing rate. A stat I read said that in 2019, 500 hours of content were being uploaded per minute! I'm sure that number has kept growing in the past few years.
8 Things North Dakotans Need To Do Before Fall
Fall is easily my favorite season. It doesn't stick around for very long, but it's definitely one North Dakotans love to get into. What's not to love about this season?! There's so much to do, tons of yummy food you can eat (shout out to pumpkin pie), and let's not forget about Fall fashion, because yeeesssss.
North Dakota’s Most Popular Wedding Cakes, Dresses, Venues & More
What do you need to get your "Once upon a time" dream wedding? Well, it's really whatever you like, but if you are super indecisive like me, here's a list of the most popular wedding cakes, dress styles, rings, and venues in the state. Maybe this will help spark some inspiration!
North Dakota, Scare Up Some Fun At World’s Largest Corn Maze!
That photo needed to be taken from an airplane because they couldn't get a full photo by using a drone. That's how huge the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze is this year. The maze is located outside Foley in central Minnesota just a five and a half hour jaunt from Bismarck.
Ultimate Labor Day Read- The ORIGIN of 150 North Dakota City Names.
In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
Have You Tried North Dakota’s Favorite Chip & Dip Combo?
According to an article on The Loupe, they decided to break down every state's favorite chip and dip combination. I'm not going to lie. I haven't even heard of this particular chip brand that we supposedly love in North Dakota. I asked around our building to see if my co-workers had partaken in these so-called most popular chips in the state. Most were like me and had never even heard of them before. BEC from our morning show had heard of them but like me, she was surprised this so-called brand was North Dakota's favorite.
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
ND Posting & Trespass Laws You Need To Know This Season!
As we all gear up for hunting seasons and enjoy those fall activities, beware there are laws that everyone needs to know and heed. Sometimes it's easy to forget when heading to the outdoors whether it's camping, hiking, fishing, or hunting that there are laws in place to preserve our state's natural habitat, make for a fair game scenario as well as protect our landowner rights.
Bars In North Dakota Love These Pickled Foods
Enter a bar, dive bar, saloon or other hometown watering-hole establishment while passing thru the Peace Garden State... and MORE THAN LIKELY... There are one or MORE gallon jars on the bar top with a pickled delicacy!. AND we're NOT talking just the pickled kind used for garnish either!. Pickles,...
Should North Dakota Switch To A 4-Day School Week?
Ask just about any student and they will say less school is a good thing. Heck, ask some teachers and staff the same question and they may just give you the same answer. AND may just ENTICE educators... put an end to the staffing shortages... Or at least definitely give North Dakota a second glance!
Colorful And Pest Resistant Yet Not ND State Flower
We know... North Dakota's state flower is the native Wild Prairie Rose... Don't get us wrong, we LOVE enjoying them when out checking cows... BUT what about a state flower for the rest of the folks that are confined to their gardens, flowerbeds and potted beauties? Do They Not Deserve a state flower too?
6 Fantastic North Dakota Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
I know it's not quite Fall, but the season is right around the corner and I want to make sure you're prepared for all of its awesomeness. Pumpkins are a Fall essential. Maybe you plan to get some to decorate your home, or to carve, or to make some delicious pumpkin pie (my favorite), or maybe you plan to put one on your head, hop on a horse and scare the village people. -- No judgement. What I'm trying to say is pumpkins are a must.
