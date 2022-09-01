Read full article on original website
wglr.com
State Cow Chip throw shows best parts of the state through its “dairy air”
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Saturday marked the return of the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, a Dairyland tradition that’s been around since 1975. Competitors gathered in Prairie Du Sac to hurl dried cow manure. Yes, you read that right. For some, the competition might not make much...
wglr.com
‘We’re rather stymied’: Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters’ plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
wglr.com
Labor Day Weekend expected to be busy in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Labor Day Weekend is expected to be a busy one in downtown Madison, with the Badgers’ football home opener at Camp Randall, the annual Taste of Madison event and the Dane County Farmers’ Market all expected to draw large crowds. Coupled with the...
wglr.com
‘It still hasn’t really sunk in fully’: New Mallards GM shares excitement
“I’m from Florida originally,” said Rubin. “I grew up playing sports, I was actually a rower in college. Sports have always been such a huge outlet for me and a huge part of my life. To transfer that into my job and have this view of a ballpark is the ultimate goal.”
wglr.com
Roller derby team losing practice space, looking for new home
MADISON, Wis. – It’s been a Madison staple for decades, so for many, losing Fast Forward means saying goodbye to a place filled with memories—the past but for one team it also means worrying about the future. Since 2004 Madison Roller Derby has called the city’s only...
wglr.com
Janesville police searching for woman who sprayed fire extinguisher at security camera
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said vandalized a parking ramp with a fire extinguisher. Police said that security camera footage shows the woman spraying a fire extinguisher multiple times at the ramp at 13 North Parker Drive on August 18. She allegedly sprayed a security camera twice.
wglr.com
Madison man arrested after hours-long standoff in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police arrested a man on Saturday after an hours-long standoff who they said threatened his mother and officers. Police said that, on Friday, the man entered his mother’s apartment in the 50 block of Park Circle, threatened her, and demanded money. He did not live in that apartment.
wglr.com
Fans energized by Badger football’s return to Camp Randall
A brand new season and a ranked Badgers team have stirred up excitement that you have to see to believe. “The energy is absolutely unreal, it’s literally 80,000 people jumping around, it’s like a mini earthquake,” said Nathan Kavan, a UW Freshman. Wisconsin opened a heavy 37.5-point...
wglr.com
WSUM’s Party in the Park festival returns
MADISON, Wis. — College radio station WSUM’s annual Party in the Park returned to James Madison Park on Friday. The student-produced free music festival featured a lineup of nine local artists and eight DJs across two stages and a number of genres. For those attending, it was a...
