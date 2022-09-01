ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Labor Day Weekend expected to be busy in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Labor Day Weekend is expected to be a busy one in downtown Madison, with the Badgers’ football home opener at Camp Randall, the annual Taste of Madison event and the Dane County Farmers’ Market all expected to draw large crowds. Coupled with the...
MADISON, WI
Roller derby team losing practice space, looking for new home

MADISON, Wis. – It’s been a Madison staple for decades, so for many, losing Fast Forward means saying goodbye to a place filled with memories—the past but for one team it also means worrying about the future. Since 2004 Madison Roller Derby has called the city’s only...
MADISON, WI
Madison man arrested after hours-long standoff in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police arrested a man on Saturday after an hours-long standoff who they said threatened his mother and officers. Police said that, on Friday, the man entered his mother’s apartment in the 50 block of Park Circle, threatened her, and demanded money. He did not live in that apartment.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Fans energized by Badger football’s return to Camp Randall

A brand new season and a ranked Badgers team have stirred up excitement that you have to see to believe. “The energy is absolutely unreal, it’s literally 80,000 people jumping around, it’s like a mini earthquake,” said Nathan Kavan, a UW Freshman. Wisconsin opened a heavy 37.5-point...
MADISON, WI
WSUM’s Party in the Park festival returns

MADISON, Wis. — College radio station WSUM’s annual Party in the Park returned to James Madison Park on Friday. The student-produced free music festival featured a lineup of nine local artists and eight DJs across two stages and a number of genres. For those attending, it was a...
MADISON, WI

