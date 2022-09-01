ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Battle Creek, MI
Lifestyle
Battle Creek, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Real Estate
1077 WRKR

Michigan Is In the Top Five For Wolfing Down Burgers

We love our hamburgers here in the Mitten State, almost to a fault. So what's your go-to West Michigan burger spot?. Michigan Is Tied For Fourth In Overall Hamburger Consumption. It’s not a surprise that burgers are incredibly popular with Michiganders, after all – over 20-billion are consumed every year...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Private Island#Appliance#Toys#Waterfalls#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
1077 WRKR

At Mountain Home Cemetery, Who You Goin’ To Call? The Grave Issues Squad

There are many, many fans of Kalamazoo history. Webpages like Vanished Kalamazoo show that, as does the interest in the city's history walks and tours. This Sunday you can take it to the next level, literally. One of the best ways to get up close with that history is at local cemeteries. And this Sunday (August 28th), from 9am to Noon, you'll have an opportunity to do just that.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Battle Creek Police Uncover Suspicious Colorful Pills

What started out as a call on an assault at a Battle Creek laundromat, became a drug bust that included colorful pills, which at first glance, resembled children's vitamins. At around 9:40 AM, on August 17th, Battle Creek Police arrived at the Finish Line Laundy, on East Columbia Avenue, to investigate an assault complaint that occurred at the business. During the investigation, they obtained a vehicle description that was believed to be connected to the assault. An alert officer, while on patrol, noticed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop which evolved an assault and battery investigation into the world of narcotics and methamphetamine.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
1077 WRKR

Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General

Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

There’s A POW Camp On A Nature Trail In Allegan

Way back in the day before most of us were born, there were the two biggest wars our world has ever seen. There was World War I and World World II during the late 1910s and the late 1930s into the early to mid-1940s. A common part of war is a soldier being taken in as a prisoner of war(POW) and some say this is worse than being killed in action. POWs are normally taken to some low-down "prison camp", where they are held in horrible conditions, treated inhumanely, and tortured in hopes that they will give up information.
ALLEGAN, MI
1077 WRKR

Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022

Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

10 Spots In Kalamazoo With The Best Fall Colors

With September, pumpkin spice, cooler weather, and hoodie season right around the corner, one thing people are excited about is the changing of seasons. For some people, like myself, the changing of the seasons means fighting allergies and colds as the weather changes, but for others, it's a celebration. Many humans call fall their favorite season for a number of reasons and nature would be one of the biggest.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule

As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy