Read full article on original website
Related
5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops
I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
Lost & Found: Divers find 142 glasses under South Haven water slide
How many times have you visited an amusement park and discovered that you have lost something once you finally leave?. Well, this story might hit you in a sentimental way. 😂. During a South Haven Area Emergency Services Dive Team drill, divers hit the jackpot by finding 142 pairs of...
Allegan’s Zipline is Leaving the Riverfront, New Attractions Planned For Ropes Course
It seems like change is a constant when it comes to Allegan's iconic riverfront boardwalk. In recent years the boardwalk that runs along the Kalamazoo River downtown has welcomed a new bandshell, splash pad, and outdoor fireplace. It truly is shaping up to be "Positively Allegan"!. However, one of the...
First of Its Kind Spirits & Cocktail Festival Coming to Kalamazoo
If you have a love for spirits and cocktails, an upcoming event in Kalamazoo might be of interest to you. Michigan Craft Distillers Association is hosting its very first sprits and cocktails festival at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market towards the end of September. About the Event. The event is taking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Now That The Wing Shortage Is Over, Here’s Where to Find Them in Kalamazoo
Thanks to the global pandemic it's been a rough couple years-- to say the least! Since early 2020 it seems like every day you hear of some new supply chain shortage: first it was disinfecting wipes, then it was yeast, and let's not forget the Great Toilet Paper Shortage. Everything...
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
Michigan Is In the Top Five For Wolfing Down Burgers
We love our hamburgers here in the Mitten State, almost to a fault. So what's your go-to West Michigan burger spot?. Michigan Is Tied For Fourth In Overall Hamburger Consumption. It’s not a surprise that burgers are incredibly popular with Michiganders, after all – over 20-billion are consumed every year...
Kalamazoo Going Full ‘Stop’ And Ditching Yield Signs
Listen, we're almost all guilty of rolling through a stop sign. Yes, we'll maybe slow down a little, and make ABSOLUTELY sure there's no cars coming (or a cop sitting near the intersection). But if the way is clear, why go full stop, right?. If we do that for Stop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
At Mountain Home Cemetery, Who You Goin’ To Call? The Grave Issues Squad
There are many, many fans of Kalamazoo history. Webpages like Vanished Kalamazoo show that, as does the interest in the city's history walks and tours. This Sunday you can take it to the next level, literally. One of the best ways to get up close with that history is at local cemeteries. And this Sunday (August 28th), from 9am to Noon, you'll have an opportunity to do just that.
Battle Creek Police Uncover Suspicious Colorful Pills
What started out as a call on an assault at a Battle Creek laundromat, became a drug bust that included colorful pills, which at first glance, resembled children's vitamins. At around 9:40 AM, on August 17th, Battle Creek Police arrived at the Finish Line Laundy, on East Columbia Avenue, to investigate an assault complaint that occurred at the business. During the investigation, they obtained a vehicle description that was believed to be connected to the assault. An alert officer, while on patrol, noticed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop which evolved an assault and battery investigation into the world of narcotics and methamphetamine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General
Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
There’s A POW Camp On A Nature Trail In Allegan
Way back in the day before most of us were born, there were the two biggest wars our world has ever seen. There was World War I and World World II during the late 1910s and the late 1930s into the early to mid-1940s. A common part of war is a soldier being taken in as a prisoner of war(POW) and some say this is worse than being killed in action. POWs are normally taken to some low-down "prison camp", where they are held in horrible conditions, treated inhumanely, and tortured in hopes that they will give up information.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022
Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
That Time Type-O Negative Performed In Kalamazoo At Wings Event Center For MTV Headbanger’s Ball
The Wings Event Center has laid host to some legends since it was built in 1974. Early on, it was a regular stop for Alice Cooper, REO Speedwagon, ZZ Top, and Aerosmith, but as the years moved on, rock evolved. During the 1990s, Grunge, Hard Rock, and Numetal broke through,...
10 Spots In Kalamazoo With The Best Fall Colors
With September, pumpkin spice, cooler weather, and hoodie season right around the corner, one thing people are excited about is the changing of seasons. For some people, like myself, the changing of the seasons means fighting allergies and colds as the weather changes, but for others, it's a celebration. Many humans call fall their favorite season for a number of reasons and nature would be one of the biggest.
Road Made Of Soybeans Is Coming To Clinton County, Michigan
I don't know if asphalt ever had any kind of animal products in them, but if they did, then Clinton County might soon have a Vegan alternative for you to drive on. Some roadways around Fowler will soon have Soy-based asphalt in the roads you drive on. HOW can you...
Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule
As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0