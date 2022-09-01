Read full article on original website
wcsx.com
Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Best viewing of 2022 fall colors varies by Michigan region -- here’s what you need to know. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able...
ahealthiermichigan.org
Peak Times for Fall Color Across Michigan
While every season in Michigan has something to appreciate, the multi-colored beauty of fall is truly magical. If you’re planning a fall color tour, you’ll want to know when your destination will hit its peak color. Although the timing of the most vibrant fall colors varies from year to year, this chart provides typical peak color times in the state:
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Dangerous Documentaries: Totally Binge-Worthy Shows About Michigan’s Worst Killers
Michigan is well known for its picturesque beauty. But make no mistake, there's also an ugly side. We've assembled a collection of binge-worthy documentaries - in-depth looks at 15 men and women from Michigan who took other humans' lives. They Thought They Could Get Away With it. There's a common...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
1051thebounce.com
33 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2022
In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Can You Get Arrested for Driving Drunk on a Golf Cart in Michigan?
Can Michigan residents get arrested for driving drunk while behind the wheel of a golf cart? It might sound like a stupid question but some people don't get it right. The other day we told you about a town in Michigan that was going to require its residents to get license plates for their golf carts. The topic of drunk driving golf carts came up in the comments on social media so we figured it was a good time to discuss it.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Get ready for slowdowns between TC and Acme, starting Tuesday
A road construction project between Traverse City and Acme could mean months of traffic delays. Starting Tuesday, crews will add a center median and repave the 1.5-mile section of U.S. 31 and M-72, between Holiday and Five Mile Roads. “We’ve had more than 100 crashes on this stretch in the...
Plenty of Pumpkins! Fall Is In Full Force At These West Michigan Stores
Happy Fall, Y'all! Now that we're approaching Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, it's time to pack away the white shorts and bust out the cozy sweaters. I can't explain it and as much as I hate to admit it: I'm ready for fall. It seems like the moment the kids went back to school I was already breaking out my flannel. However, I know I'm not the only one!
New semiconductor manufacturing facility in Michigan will decrease our reliance on China, Whitmer says
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron’s new facility in Bay City, after Whitmer fought for and secured a $300 million investment, according to the governor’s office.
