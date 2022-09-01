ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
ahealthiermichigan.org

Peak Times for Fall Color Across Michigan

While every season in Michigan has something to appreciate, the multi-colored beauty of fall is truly magical. If you’re planning a fall color tour, you’ll want to know when your destination will hit its peak color. Although the timing of the most vibrant fall colors varies from year to year, this chart provides typical peak color times in the state:
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
awesomemitten.com

8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abandonedmichigan
Grand Rapids Kids

33 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2022

In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Banana 101.5

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Can You Get Arrested for Driving Drunk on a Golf Cart in Michigan?

Can Michigan residents get arrested for driving drunk while behind the wheel of a golf cart? It might sound like a stupid question but some people don't get it right. The other day we told you about a town in Michigan that was going to require its residents to get license plates for their golf carts. The topic of drunk driving golf carts came up in the comments on social media so we figured it was a good time to discuss it.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Get ready for slowdowns between TC and Acme, starting Tuesday

A road construction project between Traverse City and Acme could mean months of traffic delays. Starting Tuesday, crews will add a center median and repave the 1.5-mile section of U.S. 31 and M-72, between Holiday and Five Mile Roads. “We’ve had more than 100 crashes on this stretch in the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1077 WRKR

Plenty of Pumpkins! Fall Is In Full Force At These West Michigan Stores

Happy Fall, Y'all! Now that we're approaching Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, it's time to pack away the white shorts and bust out the cozy sweaters. I can't explain it and as much as I hate to admit it: I'm ready for fall. It seems like the moment the kids went back to school I was already breaking out my flannel. However, I know I'm not the only one!
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy