Marcy, NY

Syracuse.com

Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
CANASTOTA, NY
WKTV

Poland man charged following fatal accident

LENOX, N.Y. - A Poland man is facing charges after Madison County Sheriff’s say he was impaired by a controlled substance at the time of a fatal car crash in the Town of Lenox. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday near Lewis Point Road near...
POLAND, NY
localsyr.com

2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man charged in stabbing at NYS Fair

GEDDES, NY (WTKV) - State Police arrested a Syracuse man for allegedly stabbing another man at the New York State Fair. 34-year-old Richard Killins is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing cocaine. He's charged with stabbing 27-year-old Jonah...
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Fatal car crash in Marcy kills one pedestrian

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on State Route 49 in the town of Marcy on August 31st leaving one pedestrian dead. According to state police, around 9:28 pm on Wednesday, a 2015 Ford Focus driven...
MARCY, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair

A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
SYRACUSE, NY

