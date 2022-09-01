Cherry Valley, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an Upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.

