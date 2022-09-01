Read full article on original website
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
Poland man charged following fatal accident
LENOX, N.Y. - A Poland man is facing charges after Madison County Sheriff’s say he was impaired by a controlled substance at the time of a fatal car crash in the Town of Lenox. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday near Lewis Point Road near...
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash at Merriman Ave. and S. Geddes St. in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was rushed to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after a crash at Merriman Avenue and South Geddes Street, authorities said. Someone called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 11:22 p.m. to report a crash involving a car and motorcycle, dispatchers said.
Woman rescued after falling 150 feet from Upstate waterfall into gorge, troopers say
Cherry Valley, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an Upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
Man and woman hospitalized after being stabbed in fight on North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight on the North Side of Syracuse early Monday, police said. A 29-year-old man was dropped off at St. Joseph’s Hospital around 1:25 after a fight with multiple people on the 900 block of James Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Man charged in stabbing at NYS Fair
GEDDES, NY (WTKV) - State Police arrested a Syracuse man for allegedly stabbing another man at the New York State Fair. 34-year-old Richard Killins is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing cocaine. He's charged with stabbing 27-year-old Jonah...
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
2 brothers dead in murder-suicide in Oswego County home
Hastings, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man shot and killed his 30-year-old brother in Oswego County Saturday before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life, according to State Police. Colin B. Teeter killed his brother Kyle R. Teeter with a rifle inside the family home at 7...
Fatal car crash in Marcy kills one pedestrian
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on State Route 49 in the town of Marcy on August 31st leaving one pedestrian dead. According to state police, around 9:28 pm on Wednesday, a 2015 Ford Focus driven...
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
Man stabbed by girlfriend on Syracuse’s North Side; both charged by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was stabbed by his girlfriend Sunday in the city’s North Side, police said. Reginald Bradwell, 40, was found with a stab wound to his arm at about 2:22 a.m. at a house in the 600 block of Catherine Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another man at the New York State Fair, police say
Geddes, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested after stabbing another man at the New York State Fair on Saturday, troopers said. Richard J. Killins, 34, was arrested after he stabbed Jonah C. Maldonado, 27, of Syracuse at the fairgrounds during a fight, according to a news release from state police.
Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
Syracuse Detective Saves Child Who Was Lifeless in Mother’s Arms After Pursuit
SYRACUSE, NY – Police found a mother holding a lifeless baby after concluding a traffic...
Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair
A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
